Blood Test Spots Throat Cancer Decade Before Symptoms

A simple blood test can now detect deadly throat and mouth cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) up to 10 years before patients notice any symptoms, according to groundbreaking research published this week in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

The discovery could transform how doctors screen for HPV-associated head and neck cancers, which have been rising steadily across the United States and currently lack any early detection methods. Unlike cervical cancer screening, which has dramatically reduced deaths through routine Pap smears, patients with throat cancers typically aren’t diagnosed until tumors have grown to billions of cells and spread to lymph nodes.

“Our study shows for the first time that we can accurately detect HPV-associated cancers in asymptomatic individuals many years before they are ever diagnosed with cancer.”

Dr. Daniel Faden, the study’s lead author and a head and neck surgical oncologist at Mass Eye and Ear, developed the test called HPV-DeepSeek alongside his team at Mass General Brigham. The liquid biopsy uses sophisticated genome sequencing to hunt for microscopic DNA fragments that break off from HPV tumors and circulate in the bloodstream like molecular breadcrumbs.

HPV now causes roughly 70% of head and neck cancers in America, making it the virus’s most common cancer target. The numbers keep climbing each year, particularly among younger adults who contracted the virus through oral contact. By the time most patients seek medical help, their cancers require aggressive treatments that often leave lasting damage to speech, swallowing, and quality of life.

Remarkable Accuracy in Early Testing

The research team tested blood samples from 56 people stored in the Mass General Brigham Biobank, including 28 individuals who later developed HPV throat cancers and 28 healthy controls. HPV-DeepSeek identified cancer DNA in 22 out of 28 future cancer patients, while correctly ruling out all 28 healthy individuals—achieving what researchers call exceptional specificity.

The test performed better on blood drawn closer to eventual diagnosis dates, but managed to flag one patient’s cancer risk 7.8 years before any clinical symptoms appeared. When researchers applied machine learning algorithms to refine their approach, they boosted detection rates to 27 out of 28 cases, extending the earliest warning to over 10 years.

Previous work by Faden’s team had already proven HPV-DeepSeek could diagnose existing cancers with 99% accuracy, outperforming current clinical methods. But this study represents the first evidence that such molecular detective work can peer years into the future, potentially catching cancers when they’re still manageable with less invasive treatments.

National Validation Underway

The implications extend far beyond individual patients. Head and neck cancers strike about 66,000 Americans annually, with HPV-related cases concentrated among people in their 40s and 50s—often in the prime of their careers and family lives. Earlier detection could mean the difference between minor surgical procedures and months of radiation therapy that permanently alters patients’ ability to eat, speak, and taste.

“By the time patients enter our clinics with symptoms from the cancer, they require treatments that cause significant, life-long side effects.”

Faden emphasizes that catching these cancers at their earliest stages could dramatically improve both survival rates and post-treatment quality of life. Current five-year survival rates for advanced HPV throat cancers hover around 85%, but patients often face years of recovery from treatment side effects.

The research team is now validating their findings through a larger, blinded study funded by the National Institutes of Health. This second phase will analyze hundreds of blood samples collected as part of the major Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial, providing the statistical power needed to move toward clinical implementation.

The technology builds on decades of HPV research, from the virus’s initial discovery in cervical cancers to growing recognition of its role in throat malignancies. Unlike cervical cancer, which typically develops slowly over many years, some HPV throat cancers can progress more rapidly once they establish themselves.

What makes HPV-DeepSeek particularly promising is its approach to whole-genome sequencing of viral DNA fragments. Rather than looking for indirect signs of cancer like elevated protein levels, the test directly identifies the genetic fingerprints of HPV tumors as they shed material into the bloodstream. This molecular precision explains both the test’s remarkable accuracy and its ability to detect vanishingly small amounts of cancer DNA.

The study received funding from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, reflecting growing federal interest in early cancer detection technologies. If larger trials confirm these initial results, HPV-DeepSeek could eventually join mammograms and colonoscopies as routine screening tools for specific populations at higher risk.

For now, the research offers hope that one of medicine’s most challenging problems—detecting cancer before it causes symptoms—may finally have a practical solution for this increasingly common disease.

JNCI Journal of the National Cancer Institute: 10.1093/jnci/djaf249