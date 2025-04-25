Cinnamon Warning Buzzes Medical Community

A new study from the University of Mississippi reveals that a common kitchen spice could potentially interfere with how your body processes certain medications.

Researchers at the National Center for Natural Products Research have discovered that cinnamaldehyde—the primary compound that gives cinnamon its distinctive flavor and aroma—can activate receptors in the body that control how quickly medications are metabolized and cleared.

“Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications,” explains Dr. Shabana Khan, principal scientist at the center. “Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective.”

The study, published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, shows that while sprinkling cinnamon on your morning coffee likely poses no risk, consuming highly concentrated cinnamon supplements might affect medication efficacy—particularly in people with chronic health conditions who take prescription drugs regularly.

Laboratory tests demonstrated that cinnamaldehyde is rapidly metabolized in the human liver, with over 90% converted to cinnamic acid within just ten minutes. This rapid processing suggests potential for interactions with medications that use similar metabolic pathways.

Not all cinnamon varieties carry the same risks, according to Dr. Amar Chittiboyina, the center’s associate director. “Cinnamon oil—which is commonly used topically as an antifungal or antibacterial and as a flavoring agent in food and drinks—presents almost no risk of herb-drug interactions,” he noted. However, Cassia cinnamon, the variety typically found in grocery stores, contains higher levels of a blood-thinning compound called coumarin.

The researchers emphasize that more studies are needed to fully understand these interactions in the human body. Dr. Bill Gurley, co-author of the study, explains: “We know there’s a potential for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions. That’s what could happen, but we won’t know exactly what will happen until we do a clinical study.”

For now, the scientists recommend consulting healthcare providers before combining cinnamon supplements with prescription medications, particularly for people managing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, or depression.

“By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure or mitigate any disease,” Dr. Khan reminds consumers, emphasizing the importance of medical supervision when incorporating supplements into treatment regimens.