Coffee Protects Against A-Fib In First Randomized Trial

For years, people with fluttering, anxious hearts were told to put down the mug. A new randomized clinical trial flips that advice on its head, finding that a daily cup of caffeinated coffee may actually lower the risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation.

Researchers from UC San Francisco, the University of Adelaide, and collaborators in Canada tested the long-standing concern that caffeine is proarrhythmic. The multicenter DECAF trial, short for Does Eliminating Coffee Avoid Fibrillation?, enrolled 200 adults with persistent atrial fibrillation or related atrial flutter who were scheduled for electrical cardioversion. After successful cardioversion, participants were randomized for six months to either consume at least one cup of caffeinated coffee per day or abstain from coffee and other caffeinated products.

The results were striking in their simplicity. Coffee drinkers averaged one cup per day throughout the trial, while the abstinence group largely avoided caffeine. At six months, recurrent atrial fibrillation or flutter occurred in 47% of the coffee group versus 64% in the abstinence group. Statistically, that translated to a 39% lower hazard of recurrence for those assigned to drink coffee, with a hazard ratio of 0.61 and a P value of .01.

In clinic, that difference can feel tangible. Imagine the bright, reflective surface of an 8-ounce cup, steam slipping past a wristwatch as a patient takes the first sip of the morning, then walks a little farther, climbs a few more stairs, and checks their smartwatch less often for palpitations. The trial did not mandate devices, yet more than half the participants had some form of continuous rhythm monitoring during follow-up, offering real-world texture to the outcome assessments.

“Caffeine is also a diuretic, which could potentially reduce blood pressure and in turn lessen A-Fib risk.”

That explanation, offered by senior author Gregory M. Marcus of UCSF, sits among several plausible mechanisms. Coffee contains bioactive compounds beyond caffeine, and the trial’s discussion points to anti-inflammatory effects as one possibility. Another is behavior. In a separate study cited by the authors, assignment to coffee was associated with higher daily step counts. Physical activity is now part of atrial fibrillation management, and a nudge toward moving more may be one of coffee’s underappreciated perks.

What The Trial Did, And Did Not, Test

DECAF was pragmatic, open-label, and focused on clinically detected recurrences confirmed by electrocardiography or device electrograms. It was not designed to quantify total arrhythmia burden minute by minute, nor did it blind participants to what they were drinking. Those choices mirror real life. People know when they have coffee, and clinicians detect recurrences in routine care using a patchwork of office ECGs, wearables, and implanted devices.

Importantly, the caffeine in question came from typical coffee, not high-dose supplements or energy drinks. The authors caution against extrapolating to synthetic, concentrated, or multi-ingredient products. The effect size, although robust across sensitivity analyses, arises from a modest sample size typical of lifestyle trials. As with any randomized study, chance and residual imbalances are possible, and some subgroups, such as those with prior ablation, require cautious interpretation.

Funding for the work included multiple National Institutes of Health grants supporting senior investigators, and disclosures note relationships with device and pharmaceutical companies among several coauthors. Adverse events did not differ significantly between groups, and there were no deaths during follow-up.

Clinical Takeaway For Patients And Clinicians

For patients who already enjoy coffee, the message is refreshingly straightforward: typical caffeinated coffee consumption appears safe after cardioversion for persistent atrial fibrillation, and it may reduce the risk of recurrence compared with abstaining. That does not mean more is better, or that everyone should start drinking coffee, especially if they personally notice symptoms after caffeine. But the blanket advice to avoid coffee looks increasingly out of step with evidence.

“Doctors have always recommended that patients with problematic A-Fib minimize their coffee intake, but this trial suggests that coffee is not only safe but likely to be protective.”

As ever, individual care matters. Patients with comorbidities, medication interactions, or sensitivity to caffeine should discuss choices with their electrophysiologist. For the broader population of coffee-drinking patients recovering from cardioversion, DECAF offers a welcome, everyday tool that aligns with lifestyle guidance on physical activity and weight management. Sometimes, better rhythm control might start with a simple, hot cup.

JAMA: 10.1001/jama.2025.21056