Common Gut Fungus Alters Dopamine And Alcohol Preference

The gut speaks to the brain in chemical whispers. In mice, those whispers turned into a clear message: drink less alcohol when a common fungus blooms. Tufts University researchers report that Candida albicans, a frequent gut resident that overgrows in many people with alcohol use disorder, elevates prostaglandin E2 in the bloodstream and nudges dopamine signaling in the brain’s dorsal striatum.

The study, published October 16 in mBio, links a mycobiome surge to a measurable shift in alcohol behavior. As C. albicans expands, it produces PGE2 and pushes host cells to make more of it. That signal appears to slip across the blood-brain barrier, where it changes expression of striatal dopamine receptors tied to reward and aversion. In carefully controlled two-bottle tests, colonized mice preferred water over a 15 percent ethanol solution. When scientists blocked PGE2 receptors EP1 and EP2, the effect faded and drinking returned.

There is a mouthfeel to the biology here. Picture a clear sipper tube, tiny paw prints across fresh bedding, then a pause. A mouse leans in, nose twitching, and rejects the ethanol as if some invisible hand had tipped the brain’s balance from reward toward caution.

A fungal signal that dampens reward

The mechanistic thread centers on PGE2. Dosing uncolonized mice with a stable PGE2 analog reduced alcohol intake in a dose-dependent way, matching the colonization effect. In the dorsal striatum, which helps convert rewards into habits, C. albicans and low-dose PGE2 both aligned with lower Drd2 expression, a receptor often associated with aversion learning. Correlations between receptor expression and total ethanol consumed pointed in opposite directions for colonized versus control animals, consistent with a tilt away from reinforcement and toward aversion.

The work also tracked behavior beyond choice tests. Colonized mice showed stronger ethanol-induced motor impairment on a balance beam and greater sensitivity in open-field and sedation assays. Blocking EP1 and EP2 restored motor coordination, indicating that PGE2 signaling is a major lever for the impairment phenotype. That convergence raises a clinical question I cannot ignore: if gut fungi can bias striatal circuits, could targeting fungal signals become part of relapse prevention?

“Our bodies are wired so that our behavior responds to gut microbiota, and this study highlights that fungi are important components of the gut-brain axis.”

Importantly, the authors found no broad reduction in sweet reward: saccharin preference stayed intact. The effect appears selective for ethanol, which fits a model where inflammatory lipids and dopamine tuning interact with alcohol’s specific pharmacology. Prior work has shown that both alcohol and inflammatory cues can loosen the blood-brain barrier; here, modest PGE2 elevations tracked with higher EP receptor expression in multiple brain regions, suggesting a circulating signal that the brain can read.

From mouse mycobiome to human AUD

Caveats matter. These were ethanol-naive mice with short-term colonization. Alcohol use disorder is chronic and complex, with high relapse rates and only three FDA-approved medications for maintaining abstinence. Human guts host diverse fungal strains, and stress history and diet could reshape outcomes. Still, the direction of travel is notable: a gut fungus changed a brain circuit readout and an alcohol choice in vivo, and the effect could be switched with receptor antagonists.

The authors avoid overclaiming, and they confront a surprise. They initially expected colonization to enhance alcohol reward, not suppress it. The data said otherwise, and the team followed the signal to PGE2 and the dorsal striatum. That is how science should run.

“This could be explained by differences in how mice respond to C. albicans compared to humans, differences in fungal strains, or we might be seeing a small snapshot of the entire story.”

Translation for the clinic is not immediate, but testable paths exist. Measure fungal load and PGE2 in people with alcohol use disorder. Track dopamine receptor biomarkers where feasible. Trial microbiome or mycobiome interventions alongside behavioral therapy, while watching for unintended shifts in motor coordination or sedation sensitivity. At minimum, the study widens the search image: bacteria are not the only microbiome actors shaping addiction biology.

I will end where the story began, with a small animal choosing water over wine. The choice was not moral or social. It was biochemical, emerging from a gut message that made reward feel a little less like reward. That is a lever worth understanding.

mBio: 10.1128/mbio.02239-25