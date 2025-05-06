Conversion Therapy Linked to Increased Heart Disease Risk in LGBTQ+ Young Adults

By Ben Sullivan

A new study has found that young LGBTQ+ individuals who were subjected to conversion therapy practices face measurably higher cardiovascular health risks, adding physical health concerns to the already well-documented psychological harms of these controversial interventions.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open, reveals that sexual and gender minority young adults who experienced attempts to change their sexual orientation or gender identity showed elevated blood pressure, increased inflammation markers, and higher rates of hypertension diagnosis compared to their peers who weren’t exposed to such practices.

Northwestern University researchers examined data from 703 sexual and gender minority young adults assigned male at birth, with an average age of about 27 years. Approximately 10% of participants reported experiencing conversion therapy, also known in medical literature as sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts (SOGICE).

“These findings underscore the need for public health and policy interventions to enforce and strengthen bans on SOGICE practices,” noted the study authors. The research team was led by Brian Mustanski, Ph.D., of Northwestern University.

The study found that individuals exposed to conversion therapy had blood pressure readings averaging 3-5 points higher than those without such exposure, even after accounting for factors like age, race, education level, and health behaviors. Those with longer exposure periods—more than one year—showed even more pronounced effects.

While previous research has firmly established that conversion therapy increases risks of depression, anxiety, and suicidality, this study breaks new ground by identifying specific physiological impacts that could lead to serious long-term health consequences.

The findings are particularly concerning given that participants were relatively young, suggesting that cardiovascular risks emerge early and could worsen over time if not addressed.

Ongoing Practice Despite Bans

Despite being discredited by major medical and psychological organizations, conversion therapy continues to be practiced across the United States. Currently, 23 states and the District of Columbia have laws completely banning conversion therapy, while five states have partial bans.

However, the study authors point out that more than 1,320 practitioners of conversion therapy are currently operating in the U.S., with 46% holding active professional licenses and 54% operating within religious institutions. Many operate in states where such practices are ostensibly banned.

The average age of first exposure to conversion therapy among study participants was just under 13 years, with most experiences ending around age 16—critical developmental periods when young people are particularly vulnerable.

Physical Manifestations of Psychological Stress

The research offers insights into how psychological stress may translate into physical health problems. Participants exposed to conversion therapy showed higher levels of systemic inflammation, a key factor in cardiovascular disease development.

The study suggests that the stress of conversion therapy may trigger biological responses that elevate blood pressure and increase inflammation—both major contributors to heart disease risk. This aligns with the minority stress theory, which proposes that the chronic stress experienced by LGBTQ+ individuals due to stigma and discrimination contributes to health disparities.

Among those who reported experiencing conversion therapy, over half (54.2%) said the efforts came from parents, while 37.5% reported seeking it themselves—likely due to internalized stigma or external pressures.

Implications for Healthcare and Policy

The findings suggest healthcare providers should be attentive to conversion therapy history when assessing cardiovascular risk in LGBTQ+ patients. For policymakers, the research provides additional evidence supporting the need for comprehensive bans on conversion therapy practices.

“Recognizing the cardiovascular health consequences of SOGICE contributes to addressing SGM health disparities and emphasizes the importance of affirmative care approaches that prioritize the well-being of SGM individuals,” the researchers stated.

The study contributes to a growing body of evidence that healthcare approaches affirming LGBTQ+ identities not only support mental health but may also prevent serious physical health consequences.

Given that cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death globally, these findings highlight yet another reason why conversion therapy practices should be eliminated and replaced with affirming healthcare approaches.

While the study focused on individuals assigned male at birth, the researchers suggest future studies should examine these effects across diverse gender identities and investigate whether psychological interventions might help reverse some of the negative physical health impacts among those previously exposed to conversion therapy.