COVID Vaccine May Hold Clues To A Universal Cancer Shot

It began as an observation buried in hospital records: cancer patients who got a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine near the start of their immunotherapy lived longer. Much longer. What sounded like coincidence now looks like a breakthrough that could rewrite how medicine mobilizes the immune system against cancer.

Researchers from the University of Florida and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center analyzed records from more than 1,000 patients with advanced lung or skin cancer. Those who received a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine within 100 days of starting immunotherapy drugs had dramatically improved survival compared to those who did not. The results, presented this week at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Berlin, suggest that mRNA vaccines might do more than prevent infection. They might also “wake up” the immune system to fight tumors.

The Accidental Cancer Weapon

For UF pediatric oncologist Elias Sayour, M.D., Ph.D., the finding is the culmination of nearly a decade of research on how mRNA can jolt the immune system into action. His lab had already shown that a nonspecific mRNA vaccine, one not targeting any particular virus or cancer, could unleash a powerful antitumor response in mice. That discovery sparked a provocative question: could the COVID-19 vaccine itself have similar effects in humans?

“The implications are extraordinary — this could revolutionize the entire field of oncologic care,” said Sayour. “We could design an even better nonspecific vaccine to mobilize and reset the immune response, in a way that could essentially be a universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine for all cancer patients.”

When Sayour’s former student and current MD Anderson oncologist Adam Grippin, M.D., Ph.D., dug into clinical data, the pattern was striking. Among patients with Stage 3 and 4 non-small cell lung cancer, those who received a COVID vaccine near the start of immunotherapy survived a median of 37.3 months—compared with 20.6 months for those who did not. In metastatic melanoma, survival jumped from 26.7 months to as high as 40 months. Flu and pneumonia shots offered no such benefit.

In mouse models, pairing immunotherapy with an mRNA vaccine targeted to the coronavirus spike protein also turned previously unresponsive tumors into responsive ones. “One of the mechanisms for how this works is when you give an mRNA vaccine, that acts as a flare that starts moving all of these immune cells from bad areas like the tumor to good areas like the lymph nodes,” Sayour explained.

Rewriting the Rules of Immunotherapy

Outside experts say the findings could signal the dawn of a new approach to cancer therapy. Jeff Coller, Ph.D., an mRNA researcher at Johns Hopkins University, called the results another unexpected legacy of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s early pandemic initiative to accelerate vaccine development.

“The results from this study demonstrate how powerful mRNA medicines truly are and that they are revolutionizing our treatment of cancer,” said Coller.

Of course, the researchers caution that the data are observational. A large, randomized clinical trial is already being designed through the UF-led OneFlorida+ Clinical Research Network, which spans hospitals and clinics across six states. If confirmed, the vaccine’s off-target immune stimulation could represent a new therapeutic frontier—one that boosts existing checkpoint inhibitors without adding toxicity.

Duane Mitchell, M.D., Ph.D., director of the UF Clinical and Translational Science Institute, said the effect size is remarkable even by oncology standards. “Although not yet proven to be causal, this is the type of treatment benefit that we strive for and hope to see with therapeutic interventions—but rarely do,” he said.

As the data await confirmation, Sayour’s team is already planning next-generation mRNA constructs designed specifically to reset immune responsiveness across cancers. For patients facing late-stage disease, even a modest extension of life could mean the difference between running out of time and getting more of it back.

Reports and Proceedings: 10.1016/j.esmo.2025.10.001