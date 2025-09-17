Culture May Be Hijacking Human Evolution, Scientists Say

Your smartphone probably matters more for your survival than your DNA. That’s the startling implication of new research suggesting humans are in the midst of a fundamental evolutionary shift, with culture increasingly calling the shots over genetics.

University of Maine researchers Timothy Waring and Zachary Wood argue in the journal BioScience that cultural practices, from medical technologies to legal systems, are evolving so rapidly they’re essentially muscling genetic evolution out of the driver’s seat. The implications stretch far beyond academic curiosity, potentially redefining what it means to be human.

“Human evolution seems to be changing gears. When we learn useful skills, institutions or technologies from each other, we are inheriting adaptive cultural practices.”

The researchers point to everyday examples that illustrate this shift. Eyeglasses correct vision problems that genes once left to natural selection. Medical interventions like cesarean sections allow people to survive and reproduce in circumstances that would have been fatal just generations ago. These cultural solutions, they argue, are systematically reducing the role of genetic adaptation while increasing our dependence on shared cultural systems.

The Speed of Cultural Change

The numbers tell a compelling story about pace. While genetic mutations require thousands or millions of years to spread through populations, cultural innovations can transform entire societies within decades. Consider how rapidly digital communication reshaped human interaction, or how quickly medical knowledge spread to dramatically increase global life expectancy.

“Cultural evolution eats genetic evolution for breakfast. It’s not even close.”

Wood’s colorful assessment reflects a deeper scientific reality. The researchers describe how cultural systems now routinely “preempt” genetic adaptation, solving problems before natural selection has time to work. This creates a feedback loop where humans become increasingly dependent on cultural infrastructure rather than individual biological traits.

But here’s where the theory takes an intriguing turn. Because culture is fundamentally shared, this evolutionary transition is pushing humans toward greater group dependency. Waring poses a thought-provoking question: “What matters more for your personal life outcomes, the genes you are born with, or the country where you live?”

The answer, increasingly, appears to be the latter. Individual genetic advantages pale in comparison to access to education systems, healthcare infrastructure, and technological networks. Your ZIP code may matter more than your genetic code.

Becoming Superorganisms

The researchers suggest humans might be undergoing what biologists call an “individuality transition,” similar to when single cells evolved into multicellular organisms or when individual insects formed cooperative colonies. In this scenario, human groups could eventually function more like unified superorganisms that adapt primarily through cultural rather than genetic change.

This isn’t science fiction speculation. The mathematical models and data collection projects Waring and Wood are developing aim to measure how rapidly this transition is occurring. Early evidence from anthropology, biology, and history suggests the process has deep roots and may be accelerating.

The implications extend beyond academic theory. If cultural inheritance continues dominating genetic evolution, humanity’s future may depend less on individual traits and more on the strength and adaptability of our collective institutions. The next chapter of human evolution might be written not in DNA sequences, but in the shared stories, systems, and technologies we create together.

Still, the researchers caution against viewing this as inevitable progress. Cultural evolution can produce both beneficial innovations and destructive outcomes. Their goal isn’t to celebrate the transition, but to understand it well enough to help humanity navigate toward more positive outcomes.

As genetic engineering technologies advance, requiring increasingly complex societies to develop and deploy them, the distinction between cultural and genetic evolution may continue blurring. What emerges could be something unprecedented in Earth’s evolutionary history: a species that consciously directs its own development through collective cultural systems rather than leaving adaptation to the slow grind of natural selection.

BioScience: 10.1093/biosci/biaf094