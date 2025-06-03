Daily Cup of Beans Cuts Cholesterol, Study Shows

A simple daily cup of beans could slash cholesterol levels and reduce dangerous inflammation, according to new research involving people with prediabetes.

The 12-week study found that chickpeas specifically lowered total cholesterol by nearly 15 points, while black beans significantly reduced inflammatory markers linked to heart disease and diabetes. With chronic diseases affecting millions of Americans, these findings suggest an affordable, accessible dietary intervention that could make a meaningful difference in public health outcomes for those at highest risk.

Two Beans, Two Benefits

The Illinois Institute of Technology study tracked 72 adults with prediabetes—a condition affecting roughly 88 million Americans. Participants were randomly assigned to eat either one cup of black beans, chickpeas, or rice daily for three months while researchers monitored their blood markers.

The results revealed distinct benefits for each bean type. Those eating chickpeas saw their total cholesterol drop from an average of 200.4 milligrams per deciliter to 185.8 milligrams per deciliter after 12 weeks—a decrease that could significantly reduce cardiovascular risk.

Meanwhile, black bean consumers experienced a different but equally important benefit: reduced inflammation. Their levels of interleukin-6, a key inflammatory marker, fell from 2.57 picograms per milliliter to 1.88 picograms per milliliter over the study period.

Why This Matters for Prediabetics

“Individuals with prediabetes often exhibit impaired lipid metabolism and chronic low-grade inflammation, both of which can contribute to the development of conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes,” said Morganne Smith, a doctoral candidate at Illinois Institute of Technology who led the research. “Our study found that bean consumption helped significantly lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation in people with prediabetes, although glucose levels were not changed.”

The lack of change in blood sugar levels might initially seem disappointing, but it actually reinforces an important point: beans offer cardiovascular benefits independent of their effects on diabetes progression.

Real-World Relevance

What makes this study particularly valuable is its design. Rather than controlling every aspect of participants’ diets in a laboratory setting, researchers conducted the trial under “free-living conditions”—meaning people incorporated beans into their normal daily routines.

This approach makes the findings more applicable to everyday life. Could busy parents really benefit from adding a can of black beans to their weekly grocery list? The evidence suggests yes.

“Our study showed the benefits of consuming beans in adults with pre-diabetes, but they are a great option for everyone,” Smith noted. “These findings could be used to inform dietary guidelines, clinicians or public health programs focused on preventing heart disease and diabetes.”

Simple Swaps, Big Impact

The researchers emphasize that beans offer a cost-effective alternative to more expensive health interventions. Whether canned, dried, or frozen, beans can easily replace less nutritious options in most diets.

“There are a lot of ways to incorporate beans into your regular diet as a cost-effective way to support overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases,” said Smith. “You can blend them to add some thickness to a soup base, add them as a salad topping, or pair them with other grains like rice or quinoa.”

However, consumers should watch for added ingredients. Some canned varieties contain excess sodium or sugar that could offset the health benefits.

The Mango Connection

While beans grab headlines for heart health, separate research from UC Davis reveals another surprising superfood: mangoes. A study of 24 postmenopausal women found that eating about 1.5 cups of mango daily for two weeks produced rapid cardiovascular improvements.

Participants experienced significant reductions in blood pressure within just two hours of eating mangoes, with systolic pressure dropping by about 6 points. After two weeks of daily mango consumption, total cholesterol fell by nearly 13 points and LDL “bad” cholesterol decreased by about 13 points.

“Post-menopausal women face distinct metabolic changes that can impact their risk of developing cardiovascular disease,” explains Roberta Holt, Associate Researcher at UC Davis and co-author of the study. “These findings help to identify targeted dietary strategies, like eating fresh mangos daily, to aid this at-risk population and support cardiovascular wellness.”

Beyond Blood Pressure

The mango research included a smaller follow-up study that compared blood sugar responses to mangoes versus white bread. Participants showed significantly better glucose control after eating mangoes, with insulin levels peaking and declining quickly rather than remaining elevated as they did after eating refined carbohydrates.

This finding challenges common assumptions about fruit and blood sugar, suggesting that whole fruits like mangoes may actually support better metabolic health than processed foods, even those without added sugars.

Looking Ahead

Both studies point toward a future where food serves as medicine—not through expensive supplements or pharmaceutical interventions, but through simple, whole foods that people already enjoy.

The bean researchers plan to examine how legume consumption influences gut bacteria, potentially uncovering the mechanisms behind these cardiovascular benefits. Meanwhile, the mango findings add to growing evidence that nutrient-dense fruits can play meaningful roles in chronic disease prevention.

For the millions of Americans living with prediabetes or heart disease risk factors, these studies offer hope: sometimes the most powerful interventions are also the most accessible. Whether it’s adding black beans to a salad or enjoying fresh mango as a snack, small dietary changes might yield outsized health returns.