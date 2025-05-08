Early-Onset Cancer Rates Rising in the US: NIH Study Reveals Concerning Trends

A major new study from NIH researchers shows that more young Americans are getting certain types of cancer. From 2010 to 2019, fourteen cancer types increased among people under 50, with breast, colorectal, kidney, and uterine cancers showing the most significant rises. The findings, published May 8 in Cancer Discovery, offer important insights into changing cancer patterns across different age groups.

Which Cancers Are Increasing in Younger People?

The comprehensive NIH analysis looked at 33 different cancer types using nationwide data. While some cancers decreased in younger adults, fourteen types showed troubling increases in at least one younger age group.

“This study provides a starting point for understanding which cancers are increasing among individuals under age 50,” said lead investigator Meredith Shiels, Ph.D., of NIH’s National Cancer Institute.

Nine of these cancer types also increased in older adults (50+), suggesting broader trends affecting Americans of all ages. These include some of the most common cancers:

Female breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Kidney cancer

Uterine cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Testicular cancer

Three types of lymphoma

Five cancer types only increased in younger age groups: melanoma, cervical cancer, stomach cancer, myeloma, and cancers of the bones and joints.

The Scope of the Problem

To understand the real-world impact, researchers calculated how many additional cases occurred in 2019 compared to what would be expected based on 2010 rates. The numbers are eye-opening:

Female breast cancer led with approximately 4,800 additional cases, followed by colorectal (2,100), kidney (1,800), and uterine cancers (1,200). These four cancer types accounted for more than 80% of all additional early-onset cancers in 2019.

Despite these increases in diagnosis rates, death rates remained stable for most cancer types among younger people. However, researchers noted concerning increases in deaths from colorectal and uterine cancers in younger age groups.

Why Are These Changes Happening?

The causes behind these trends likely vary by cancer type. According to Shiels, “The causes of these increases are likely to be cancer specific, including cancer risk factors becoming more common at younger ages, changes in cancer screening or detection, and updates to clinical diagnosis or coding of cancers.”

Rising obesity rates may play a role in some of these increases. Changes in screening guidelines, better imaging technology, and increased monitoring of high-risk individuals could also contribute by catching cancers earlier.

It’s worth noting that not all cancer news is concerning. The study found that 19 cancer types actually decreased among people under 50, including lung and prostate cancers. As a result, the overall cancer rate and death rate did not increase.

Looking Forward: More Research Needed

The researchers emphasize that this study is just the beginning. To better understand and address these trends, future studies will need to examine early-onset cancers across different demographic groups and geographic regions, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Additional research is particularly needed to identify risk factors that may specifically affect younger people. This information will be crucial for developing prevention strategies and potentially updating screening guidelines to catch these cancers earlier when they’re more treatable.

As cancer patterns continue to evolve, staying informed about these changing trends will help both healthcare providers and individuals make better decisions about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection – especially for those under 50 who might not typically be considered at high risk.