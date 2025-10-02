Ebola Survivors Face Years of Health Problems

The virus that swept through Uganda in 2022 hasn’t finished with its survivors. More than half still battle debilitating symptoms two years later, and researchers have detected viral traces lurking in body fluids months after people supposedly recovered.

It’s the kind of finding that reshapes how we think about infectious disease outbreaks. When the headlines fade and the treatment centers close, what actually happens to the people who survived?

A team led by Washington State University tracked 87 survivors of Sudan Ebola virus from Uganda’s 2022-23 outbreak, comparing them against 176 healthy neighbors from the same villages. The results paint a troubling picture of what some researchers are calling “long Ebola,” a parallel to the persistent symptoms plaguing many COVID-19 survivors.

The Body Remembers

At the two-year mark, 57.5% of survivors reported ongoing health issues that interfered with their daily lives. Memory loss topped the list at 35%, followed by lower back pain (31%), numbness in hands and feet (25%), and persistent headaches (21%). Vision problems, depression, and joint pain rounded out the catalog of complaints.

These aren’t minor inconveniences. Half the survivors reported multiple symptoms that prevented them from performing basic activities like farming, cooking, or cleaning their homes. The symptoms showed no signs of improvement across the entire follow-up period.

This is the first time anyone has been able to closely follow Sudan Ebola survivors over the long term, and the results show the virus continues to affect people’s lives well after an outbreak ends.

The pattern mirrors what doctors observed in survivors of the Zaire strain of Ebola, which devastated West Africa from 2014 to 2016. Those patients reported sustained symptoms even four years after infection, suggesting that Ebola’s aftermath may last far longer than its acute phase.

Viral Persistence Raises New Concerns

Perhaps more alarming: researchers detected Sudan Ebola virus RNA in semen for up to 210 days after infection and in breast milk for up to 199 days. In two men, the virus reappeared in semen samples eight months after consecutive negative tests, suggesting the pathogen might hide in the body and reactivate later.

Just as concerning is the fact we detected the virus in semen and breast milk, which shows there is a risk survivors could pass on Ebola months after recovery.

Semen and breast milk are produced in what virologists call “immune-privileged sites,” biological safe havens where pathogens can sometimes evade the body’s defenses. The findings raise questions about potential sexual transmission and mother-to-child spread, though documented cases of such transmission remain rare.

The 2022-23 outbreak sickened 142 people and killed 55 before health officials declared it over in January 2023. Lead researcher Kariuki Njenga, a professor at WSU’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health, continues monitoring survivors and plans to publish four-year findings. His team is also enrolling participants from a more recent outbreak to strengthen their statistical analyses.

Four of five female survivors who became pregnant during the study period delivered healthy babies at term, with all postpartum samples testing negative for viral RNA. The fifth reported a first-trimester miscarriage. It’s too small a sample to draw firm conclusions, but previous research on Zaire Ebola survivors documented high rates of spontaneous abortion and stillbirths.

The study found age and gender influenced which symptoms emerged. Older survivors reported joint pain significantly more often, while women more commonly experienced fatigue, weakness, headaches, and depression than men.

Researchers suspect the long-term effects stem from either viral persistence in tissues like the central nervous system and eyes, inflammatory damage from overactive immune responses, or both mechanisms working in tandem. The exact pathways remain poorly understood.

The findings underscore the need for long-term care programs for Ebola survivors and raise questions about how public health systems should support people after outbreaks officially end. The research also highlights potential transmission risks that may require new guidelines around breastfeeding and sexual activity for survivors.

For the 87 people in this study, surviving Ebola was just the beginning of a much longer ordeal.

