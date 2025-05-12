Excessive Social Media Use Linked to Higher Belief in Fake News

People who struggle with problematic social media use are significantly more likely to believe and engage with false information online, according to innovative new research from Michigan State University.

This concerning connection could help explain how misinformation spreads so effectively across digital platforms and offers valuable insights for addressing the growing fake news epidemic. The study reveals that the very individuals most dependent on social media are also the most vulnerable to its misleading content.

When Social Media Habits Influence Information Processing

The research, published in the journal PLOS One, is the first to examine how problematic social media use relates specifically to fake news susceptibility through behavioral measures. Researchers Dar Meshi and Maria D. Molina conducted an online experiment with 189 participants aged 18 to 26, presenting them with both real and false news stories formatted as social media posts.

“Social media are everywhere in our daily lives, and some people display problematic, excessive use of these platforms. We found that this overuse is associated with a greater tendency to believe in and engage with misinformation,” said Dar Meshi, an associate professor and co-author of the study.

The experiment showed that individuals with greater problematic social media use were more likely to judge fake news as credible compared to those with healthier online habits. This relationship wasn’t observed with real news stories, suggesting a specific vulnerability to false information rather than general gullibility.

Beyond Believing: Engagement Behaviors Matter

Perhaps even more concerning, the researchers found that problematic social media users were more likely to actively engage with content across all engagement metrics:

More likely to believe fake news was true

More inclined to interact with news posts regardless of accuracy

Specifically more likely to click on fake news posts

Showed a strong trend toward sharing fake news content

These findings are particularly significant considering how social media platforms’ algorithms amplify content that receives high engagement. When problematic users interact with misinformation, they may inadvertently help it reach wider audiences.

“False news has become a hotly debated and researched topic because of its availability to be shared and spread over social media. Over 60% of people in the U.S. read content on social media, and research has demonstrated that false news is disseminated over social media at a greater rate than real news,” explained the researchers in their study.

The Reality of Problematic Social Media Use

While not officially recognized as a clinical disorder by the American Psychiatric Association, problematic social media use shares concerning similarities with substance use and other behavioral addictions. Affected individuals experience distress when unable to access social media and often return to platforms even after attempting to quit.

Previous research has linked such behavior to negative outcomes including job loss, poor academic performance, and declining mental health. Recent prevalence estimates suggest approximately 5% of young adults and 7% of adolescents globally may experience problematic social media use.

What makes these users more susceptible to misinformation? The connection likely involves multiple factors, including greater impulsivity and risk-taking behaviors that have previously been associated with problematic social media use. These same cognitive patterns may lead to less careful evaluation of news credibility.

Implications for Public Health and Information Integrity

Could the findings help combat the spread of false information online? The researchers believe so.

“Individuals with signs of problematic social media use may also be more susceptible to health-related misinformation, so clinicians specializing in different fields may benefit from awareness of their patients’ degree of social media use,” said Molina.

These insights could inform interventions by mental health professionals working with people struggling with social media dependency, particularly when patients might encounter misinformation about their own conditions online.

The research also has potential applications for broader efforts to limit fake news spread. “By identifying people who are more likely to believe fake news, we can help reduce its spread,” Meshi said. “Researchers could work with social media companies to find ways to help these users and limit their exposure to fake news.”

As social media platforms continue to dominate how we consume information, understanding which users are most vulnerable to misinformation becomes increasingly vital. This research offers an important piece of the puzzle in addressing our current information crisis, suggesting that efforts to promote healthier social media habits might simultaneously help combat the spread of fake news.

What remains unknown is the direction of causality: does problematic social media use make people more susceptible to fake news, or might repeated exposure to sensational false content contribute to unhealthy platform engagement? Future research will likely explore this relationship further, potentially revealing new intervention approaches for both problems.