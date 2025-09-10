Fed Study Is First to Link Pesticides and Death in Kids

Children with leukemia whose mothers used common household pesticides during pregnancy face a 60% higher risk of death, according to new research that marks the first time scientists have connected these ubiquitous chemicals to childhood cancer survival rates.

The federally funded study, published in the journal Cancers, tracked more than 800 California children diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia between 1995 and 2008. What researchers found was sobering: 92% of families had used at least one type of pesticide before or after their child’s birth, and those exposed during pregnancy showed dramatically worse survival outcomes.

Rodenticides proved particularly deadly. Children exposed to rat and mouse poisons during their mother’s pregnancy had a 91% increased risk of death compared to unexposed children. The finding suggests that even common household pest control products may influence how well children respond to leukemia treatment years later.

The Exposure Is Nearly Universal

‘This study highlights that exposures in the home environment, even before a child is born, may have lasting effects on survival after a leukemia diagnosis,’ said Dr. Lena Winestone, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals and co-author of the paper.

The research team, led by Dr. Seema Desai at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, analyzed pesticide use across three critical periods: before conception, during pregnancy, and after birth until age three. They found consistent patterns of use within families, with rodenticide exposure showing particularly strong correlations across time periods.

But the timing mattered most. Pregnancy emerged as the crucial window when pesticide exposure could influence a child’s future cancer prognosis. Beyond rodenticides, other pesticides used during pregnancy also showed increased death risks, though the associations fell short of statistical significance.

The study revealed stark disparities in who dies from childhood leukemia. Children diagnosed before age one, those from families with low educational attainment and income, and Black children had the highest overall death rates. Interestingly, white children exposed to rodenticides showed higher death rates than other racial groups, while breastfeeding appeared to offer some protection.

A Biological Puzzle With Real Consequences

The biological mechanisms behind these findings remain murky, though researchers have theories. Pesticides like organophosphates and pyrethroids can damage DNA through oxidative stress, potentially creating the chromosomal rearrangements seen in leukemia. Some rodenticides contain compounds like brodifacoum, found in the popular d-Con brand until 2015, which disrupts vitamin K recycling and affects blood clotting.

‘This research is a powerful reminder that cancer outcomes aren’t determined only by medical care — they’re also linked to the environmental exposures and conditions in which families live,’ Desai explained.

The findings add to mounting evidence that environmental factors during pregnancy can influence childhood cancer outcomes. Previous studies have linked maternal smoking and air pollution exposure to increased death risks in children with leukemia.

What makes this study particularly compelling is its scope and methodology. Researchers interviewed parents about specific pesticide use during defined time periods, then tracked children’s survival for up to 25 years through death registry linkages. The 87% five-year survival rate among study participants matched national averages, suggesting the findings are broadly representative.

Yet the research also highlights troubling gaps in our understanding of environmental health. Resources to evaluate and mitigate pesticide exposure remain limited across the country, even as these chemicals become increasingly prevalent in American homes.

The study’s implications extend beyond individual families to broader questions about chemical regulation and public health policy. While the EPA banned brodifacoum from residential rodenticides in 2015, it remains widely used in professional and agricultural settings. Meanwhile, other pesticides with potential health effects continue to be sold for home use.

The researchers acknowledge limitations in their work. Self-reported pesticide use may not capture exact exposure levels, and high correlations between different exposure periods make it difficult to pinpoint precisely when damage occurs. Still, the consistency of their findings across different analytical approaches strengthens confidence in the results.

For families facing childhood leukemia, the study offers both sobering news and actionable insights. While pesticide exposure before diagnosis cannot be undone, the research underscores the importance of reducing chemical exposures whenever possible and highlights environmental factors that may influence treatment outcomes.

The work represents just the beginning of understanding how environmental exposures during critical developmental periods affect childhood cancer survival. As researchers continue investigating these connections, one thing seems clear: the chemicals we bring into our homes may have consequences that extend far beyond their intended use.

https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers17060978