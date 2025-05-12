For the First Time, the World Favors China Over the U.S.

The latest Democracy Perception Index reveals a significant shift in global attitudes, with more countries now viewing China favorably than the United States for the first time in the survey’s history. This unexpected finding comes amidst enduring global support for democratic principles, even as citizens express growing dissatisfaction with government performance.

Released Monday ahead of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, the extensive 2025 Democracy Perception Index surveyed over 111,000 respondents across 100 countries, representing more than 91% of the global population. The study, conducted by Nira Data in collaboration with the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, provides unprecedented insights into how people perceive democracy worldwide.

Shifting Global Perceptions Reshape International Relations

Perhaps the most striking revelation from this year’s study is the dramatic decline in the United States’ global standing. America’s net perception rating dropped from +22% in 2024 to -5% in 2025, falling below China’s rating of +14% and approaching Russia’s -9%. The proportion of countries where the US enjoyed a positive image plummeted from 76% to just 45% in a single year.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Chair of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and former NATO Chief, expressed concern but not surprise at the findings: I’m not surprised that perceptions of the United States have fallen so sharply, although I find it reassuring that support for the rules-based international order remains strong around the world.

This dramatic shift means that out of 96 countries surveyed, 76 now have a more positive view of China than the US. Even in Europe, net perceptions of China often surpass those of America, particularly in Western European nations. The gap is especially pronounced across the Middle East and North Africa.

Democracy’s Paradox: Strong Support Despite Governance Concerns

Despite these geopolitical shifts, the study reveals an enduring global commitment to democratic principles. Over two-thirds of people worldwide consider democracy “very important” for their countries, with the highest support found in Greece (89%) and Turkey (87%).

However, a notable paradox emerges when examining what people believe democracy should deliver:

In 52% of countries, improving living standards and well-being ranks as democracy’s primary purpose

Only 19% prioritize the ability to freely choose government

Just 16% emphasize protecting individual rights and freedoms

A mere 13% focus on promoting fair and peaceful societies

This pragmatic view of democracy contrasts with citizens’ assessment of their governments’ performance. Across 18 policy areas, global government ratings average just 2.77 out of 5, with particular dissatisfaction regarding cost of living, poverty reduction, and affordable housing.

Security Concerns Shape Defense Attitudes

The study also reveals compelling insights into security perceptions. While 85% of surveyed countries believe nations should adhere to international laws even when it limits their freedom of action, significant regional differences emerge in defense priorities.

Willingness to personally defend one’s country varies dramatically by region. The Middle East and North Africa show the highest readiness (69% among those aged 18-55), while Western European countries like France, Italy, and Belgium demonstrate some of the lowest rates globally, with fewer than one in three willing to fight.

The mixed views on defence spending and people’s willingness to defend their country are quite concerning, especially in Europe, notes Rasmussen. We face serious threats to our security, and our governments must make the case to their voters for investing in our defences today, to ensure peace and freedom prevail.

Leadership Perceptions Shape Global Opinion

The study also examined global perceptions of key political figures. Donald Trump emerges as the most universally recognized political leader (85% awareness), followed by Vladimir Putin (81%), with Xi Jinping (63%) and Narendra Modi (35%) less familiar to global audiences.

However, recognition doesn’t translate to positive perception. Trump faces negative ratings in 82% of countries, significantly worse than both Putin (61%) and Xi (44%). By contrast, cultural and business figures like Pope Francis, Angelina Jolie, and Bill Gates enjoy consistently positive global ratings.

Dr. Nico Jaspers, CEO at Nira Data, summarizes the report’s significance: This year’s Democracy Perception Index highlights a world standing at a pivotal crossroads. While democracy continues to command strong and widespread support—with over two-thirds of people around the globe affirming its importance—citizens worry deeply about their government’s ability to improve living standards, manage the economy, and provide security.

As global power perceptions continue to evolve, these findings suggest a critical moment for democratic institutions worldwide. Can they deliver the practical improvements in living standards that citizens increasingly demand? The answer may determine democracy’s future in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.