Four Million Miles of American Rivers Have Almost No Legal Shield

Less than one in five miles of US rivers carry enough legal protection to keep their ecosystems healthy. The rest? Regulatory void.

A team led by University of Washington scientists stitched together local, state, and federal policies across more than 4 million miles of waterways. The first national assessment of its kind, published Jan. 9 in Nature Sustainability. The picture is fragmented in ways that surprised even the researchers.

In the contiguous US, only 11% of rivers meet the threshold for adequate ecological protection. The Clean Water Act, often treated as the backbone of freshwater policy, directly covers just 2.7% of total river length. National Wild and Scenic Rivers? About 2%.

Most existing protection comes sideways. Rivers get shielded because they happen to run through a national park or wildlife refuge. Nobody set out to protect the water itself.

Upstream Always Wins

Rivers won’t stay put. They cross state lines, weave through private property, carry agricultural runoff from hundreds of miles away.

Guard one stretch and pollutants still arrive from upstream. Good luck with that.

“Threats to fresh waters often originate outside the bounds of protected land areas. So unfortunately no matter how much attention you give an individual stretch of river, it is only as protected as its headwaters,” Julian Olden, a professor of aquatic and fishery sciences at UW, explains.

The team developed a River Protection Index scoring segments on five factors: water quantity, water quality, connectivity, habitat, biodiversity. High-elevation rivers on public land scored well. Low-elevation headwaters, agricultural regions, the Midwest, the South—massive gaps.

Freshwater species are losing ground faster than animals in any other ecosystem. The geographic pattern of protection isnt helping.

Cheaper Water, Not Fewer People

Stronger protection doesn’t mean closing off access. That’s the argument, anyway.

Watershed management can serve multiple purposes. Protecting upstream areas reduces pollution loads, stabilizes flows. Cheaper water treament downstream. Recreation and local economies coexisting with biodiversity. Whether it works that cleanly in practice is another question.

The assessment maps exactly where the system fails. Turns out that’s most places.

For now, most American rivers remain what they’ve been for decades: vulnerable in ways their surface appearance doesn’t reveal.

Nature Sustainability: 10.5281/zenodo.17279334