Gun injury risk 20x higher for kids in poor neighborhoods

Children in disadvantaged neighborhoods face up to 20 times higher odds of being hospitalized for gun injuries than their peers in more advantaged areas. A new multi-state study led by Northwestern University, published in *Pediatrics*, examined nearly 7,000 cases of pediatric firearm injury from 2016 to 2021. Researchers found that children living in “very low-opportunity” ZIP codes were far more likely to be shot, with unintentional injuries accounting for the majority of hospitalizations. The findings highlight the urgent need for safe storage laws, firearm safety education, and targeted community prevention strategies.

Neighborhood and Risk

The study paired hospital discharge data with the Child Opportunity Index (COI), which ranks neighborhoods by educational, health, and socioeconomic resources. In Maryland, children from very low-opportunity neighborhoods were 20 times more likely to be hospitalized with a gun injury compared with those in the most advantaged areas. Wisconsin showed an 18-fold difference, New York 16-fold, and Florida nearly 8-fold. Overall, more than a quarter of disadvantaged ZIP codes were hot spots for firearm injuries, compared with just 5% of affluent areas:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}.

Patterns of Injury

Across all neighborhoods, unintentional shootings accounted for more than half of cases, ranging from 56% in low-opportunity areas to 56% even in high-opportunity areas. Assaults made up about one-third, while self-inflicted injuries, though less common overall, were more frequent in wealthier ZIP codes. These cases were more lethal: children from high-opportunity neighborhoods were more than twice as likely to die from their injuries as those from disadvantaged areas:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}.

“Our study shows that where you and your family live is directly tied to your child’s odds of being injured or killed by a firearm,” said Dr. Anne Stey, senior study author at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Who Was Most Affected

The majority of firearm injuries occurred in older children, with nearly three-quarters of cases involving teens aged 15–17. Black children from disadvantaged neighborhoods bore the heaviest burden, representing nearly three-quarters of victims in very low-opportunity ZIP codes. Insurance status also revealed disparities, with public insurance covering 80% of cases in low-opportunity areas compared with 47% in high-opportunity areas:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}.

Policy and Prevention

The authors emphasize the role of prevention, especially since most injuries were unintentional and preventable. They point to Child Access Prevention laws, which require safe storage of firearms, as a proven way to reduce accidental shootings and suicides among children. All four states in the study already have such laws, but 15 others in the U.S. do not. Community interventions like firearm safety education, safe storage campaigns, and hotspot-targeted programs could further reduce risks:contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}.

Key Findings

Sample: 6,896 pediatric firearm-related hospital encounters (ages 0–17) from 2016–2021 across Florida, Maryland, New York, and Wisconsin.

Risk disparity: Children in very low-opportunity ZIP codes had up to 20x higher odds of hospitalization for gun injuries than those in high-opportunity areas.

Injury type: Unintentional shootings caused 57–63% of hospitalizations; assaults 32–39%; self-inflicted 1–7%.

Mortality: Children from high-opportunity ZIP codes were twice as likely to die from firearm injuries compared with those in low-opportunity areas.

Demographics: 73% of cases involved ages 15–17; Black children disproportionately represented in disadvantaged areas.

Takeaway

This multi-state study shows that children’s odds of firearm injury hospitalization are strongly shaped by neighborhood opportunity, with disadvantaged areas facing the highest risks. Most injuries were unintentional, underscoring the urgent need for safe storage, firearm safety education, and community prevention strategies targeted to hotspots.

Journal: Pediatrics

DOI: 10.1542/peds.2024-066366