Heat Waves Are Intensifying and Threatening Africa’s Newborns

The youngest lives are at risk as Africa warms. Two new studies show that climate change is intensifying heat waves across the continent and that this warming is contributing to higher rates of infant deaths, especially in rural Sub-Saharan Africa. Published in PNAS Nexus and Communications Earth & Environment, the studies together reveal how a planetary crisis translates directly into a public health emergency for vulnerable mothers and newborns.

Heat waves are hotter, longer, and more frequent

Researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago analyzed climate records and computer models spanning 1950 to 2014. They found that Africa’s heat waves, once relatively rare and short-lived, are now hotter, last up to three times as long, and occur every two years instead of every three to eight. The shift, they reported, is primarily due to rising greenhouse gases and black carbon emissions from fossil fuel use.

“I was surprised to see that these changes were consistent across the African subregions, not just a specific isolated area,” said Vishal Bobde, lead author and UIC doctoral student (Communications Earth & Environment).

The consequences extend beyond heat stroke. Longer heat waves drive droughts, disrupt farming, and increase migration pressures. With Africa’s population approaching 2 billion, scientists warn that unchecked warming could destabilize food systems, health care, and even regional security.

Heat exposure in the womb raises mortality risk

The second study, led by researchers at Tsinghua University and the University of Hong Kong, focused on what happens when pregnant women experience these extremes. By cross-referencing 883,623 birth records from 33 African countries between 2006 and 2022 with high-resolution temperature and humidity data, the team discovered a clear link between prenatal heat exposure and neonatal death.

An additional 50 days of extreme heat during pregnancy increased the risk of 1 to 4 additional deaths per 1,000 births within the first month of life (PNAS Nexus). The effect was most pronounced in rural areas where electricity, safe water, and health services are limited. Mothers with less education or lower income were especially vulnerable, likely due to reduced access to prenatal care and cooling resources.

Why heat is deadly for newborns

The biological and social pathways are intertwined:

– Heat stress reduces placental blood flow and can cause maternal dehydration.

– High humidity impairs the body’s natural cooling, increasing health risks.

– Hot, stagnant conditions foster bacteria and parasites, raising infection risks.

– Pregnant women may skip prenatal checkups to avoid travel in extreme heat.

The studies together suggest that the dangers of climate change are not abstract. They manifest in the earliest stage of life.

“Raising awareness of heat waves is critical to saving human life,” said Akintomide Afolayan Akinsanola of the University of Illinois Chicago.

A compounding crisis for Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa already has the world’s highest neonatal mortality rate, with about 27 infants dying per 1,000 live births in their first month. While global under-five mortality has fallen, progress in Africa lags, and researchers say climate-driven heat is a major hidden factor.

The findings highlight a stark urban–rural divide. Cities, while not immune, offer electricity, clinics, and infrastructure that buffer some impacts. In rural areas, however, the absence of cooling, safe sanitation, and reliable health care magnifies risks.

Policy implications and urgent adaptation

Both research teams stress the need for coordinated action. Adaptation measures could include:

– Expanding community health worker networks for home-based prenatal care.

– Improving access to clean water and sanitation to reduce infection risks.

– Investing in rural electrification and infrastructure to provide cooling.

– Strengthening early-warning systems for extreme heat events.

– Expanding education for women to improve health literacy and resilience.

The scientists also underscore that Africa contributes little to global greenhouse gas emissions but faces some of the harshest consequences. Long-term solutions will require both local adaptation and global mitigation efforts.

Looking ahead

The UIC group plans to model how adherence to the Paris Agreement targets might alter Africa’s future heat wave burden. Meanwhile, maternal and child health experts argue that without urgent interventions, the Sustainable Development Goal for child survival will remain out of reach in Africa until the end of the century.

Together, the two studies paint a sobering picture: human-driven climate change is intensifying heat waves across Africa, and those heat waves are already taking the lives of newborns. The future of millions depends on acting now.

Journal: PNAS Nexus; Communications Earth & Environment

DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgaf240; 10.1038/s43247-025-02578-6