Hidden Carbon Streams Still Flow From Abandoned Coal Mines

Rust-colored trickles snake through the forests of Pennsylvania, but what they carry may surprise even climate scientists. Beneath their surface, researchers have found invisible rivers of carbon dioxide, seeping steadily into the atmosphere from mines long forgotten. The discovery, presented at the Geological Society of America’s 2025 meeting in San Antonio, adds an unsettling new twist to the legacy of coal.

For more than two centuries, coal has been dug, burned, and blamed for reshaping the planet’s climate. Yet the story, as it turns out, does not end when the last miner leaves. According to new research by Dr. Dorothy Vesper of West Virginia University, the abandoned tunnels themselves remain chemically alive. As acidic mine water flows through carbonate-rich rock, it releases trapped carbon dioxide that escapes into the air — potentially matching the output of a small power plant each year in Pennsylvania alone.

Old Mines, New Emissions

Vesper has spent years chasing the problem across Appalachia, sometimes quite literally. Her team hikes through dense woods and overgrown hills, guided by old maps and rumors of trickling discharge. Many of these sites predate the 1977 federal laws requiring cleanup, meaning they were simply left to leak. What drains from their dark mouths is a cocktail of sulfuric acid and dissolved rock — and within it, surprising levels of carbon dioxide.

“We would like to have a much better handle on how big these carbon emissions are,” said Vesper.

“A huge part of it is just not even knowing where the discharges are. And it’s not just Appalachia. It’s all over the country. It’s all over the world, really, these mine waters.”

In a 2016 analysis, Vesper found that water from just 140 abandoned Pennsylvania mines emitted as much CO2 annually as an operational power plant. But her latest work expands the scope, showing that dissolved CO2 levels in mine drainage can reach up to 1,000 times that of typical surface waters. The chemical reaction behind it is straightforward: sulfuric acid from the coal seams eats away at nearby limestone, releasing ancient carbon atoms trapped there for hundreds of millions of years.

A Soda Industry Solution

Quantifying the emissions turned out to be unexpectedly difficult. Standard environmental instruments maxed out, overwhelmed by the extreme concentrations of CO2. So Vesper borrowed technology from a very different industry — soft drinks. She began using portable carbon dioxide meters made for bottling plants and breweries to measure the gas in the field.

“It’s basically out of the soda industry,” Vesper explained.

“Bottling plants and breweries have them. The instrument is designed to be carried around the brewery floor and connect to these giant vats. So it’s really portable, and it can handle really high CO2.”

Armed with her new tool, Vesper and her students measured water at more than 50 mine sites across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Some discharges, they found, released CO2 comparable to hydrothermal springs, and concentrations shifted with rainfall and groundwater flow. At one site near Uniontown, two discharges from the same mine showed very different CO2 levels depending on whether the water rose from a flooded shaft or drained from shallow rock.

The results suggest that mine drainage may be a previously uncounted component of regional carbon budgets. If such emissions occur worldwide — from coal regions in Europe, China, or Australia — the overlooked total could be large enough to influence national greenhouse gas inventories.

Still, Vesper sees hope in small fixes. Simple engineering adjustments could stop some of the gas from ever reaching the air. Keeping drainage pipes underground or routing the water into wetlands before it surfaces might allow the CO2 to remain dissolved or be absorbed by plants and microbes instead of escaping freely.

“Even just small things in remediation design could make a difference,” she said. “If we can keep the discharge from degassing, we can cut emissions without expensive new infrastructure.”

The findings open an unexpected window into Earth’s deep carbon cycle — one that ties human industry to geologic chemistry in ways few people have considered. In the quiet drip of mine water through broken rock, ancient carbon is being set free again, molecule by molecule.

