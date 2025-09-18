Horses Could Be Secret Weapon Against Mediterranean Wildfires

Mediterranean forests face an escalating wildfire crisis, but researchers in Spain have discovered an unlikely ally grazing in their midst. A groundbreaking study reveals that horses possess remarkable dietary flexibility that could transform how we approach forest fire prevention across the region’s vulnerable landscapes.

The research, conducted by teams from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and University of Lleida, challenges conventional thinking about horses as simple grass-eaters. Instead, these animals demonstrate sophisticated feeding strategies that adapt to available vegetation, potentially offering a natural solution to fuel load management in fire-prone areas.

“Until now research on extensive herding and forest fire prevention has focused mainly on sheep and goats, with some isolated studies done on breeds of rustic cattle. There have been very few studies on horses within this context, since traditionally they are classified as plant grazers that have little effect on woody vegetations.”

This perspective shifted dramatically when researchers examined three distinct horse populations across Mediterranean Spain. Their findings, published in Agroforestry Systems, reveal that horses switch their diets based on breed, environment, and management conditions – a flexibility that could prove invaluable for wildfire prevention strategies.

From Grass to Brush: Nature’s Adaptive Grazers

The study tracked three fascinating cases. Wild Przewalski horses roaming the Boumort National Game Reserve maintained primarily grass-based diets year-round, effectively keeping grasslands clear while coexisting with red deer that preferred woody plants. This natural partnership creates the mosaic landscapes that resist large-scale fires.

More intriguingly, rustic Pottoka horses confined to forested areas demonstrated remarkable adaptability. Starting with highly flammable grasses like Mediterranean false brome, they gradually transitioned to consuming woody plants as grass supplies dwindled. This behavioral shift suggests these hardy animals could systematically reduce both fine fuels that ignite easily and coarse fuels that spread flames.

Perhaps most promising were crossbred horses subjected to intensive short-term grazing. These animals rapidly pivoted from consuming fine grasses to tackling woody vegetation, demonstrating potential for targeted fire prevention interventions in high-risk areas.

The research team analyzed 50 fresh fecal samples using microhistological techniques, identifying plant fragments to understand precisely what each horse population consumed. Their findings revealed species ranging from oak and juniper to various Mediterranean grasses – a diverse menu that spans the full spectrum of forest fuels.

Ancient Solution for Modern Crisis

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Mediterranean regions experience increasingly severe wildfires driven by climate change, rural depopulation, and fuel accumulation from abandoned agricultural lands. Traditional grazing practices that historically maintained fire-resistant landscapes have largely disappeared, leaving forests vulnerable to catastrophic burns.

“Our work is one of the first to use empirical data to analyse their potential in forest management in the Mediterranean.”

Horses offer several advantages over conventional fire prevention methods. Their digestive systems, designed for processing fibrous vegetation, allow them to consume poor-quality forage that other animals might reject. This physiological adaptation means they can thrive in marginal environments while providing ecosystem services.

The study’s implications extend beyond fire prevention. Using traditional horse breeds for landscape management could support conservation of endangered genetic resources while maintaining semi-natural habitats dependent on grazing. Rustic breeds like the Pottoka, once catalogued as endangered by the FAO, could find new purpose as forest guardians.

However, researchers emphasize that their study examined dietary patterns rather than direct vegetation impacts. While horses clearly adapt their feeding behavior to available resources, quantifying actual fuel reduction requires longer-term monitoring of vegetation structure and biomass.

The research team envisions horses working alongside other herbivores in integrated management systems. At Boumort, Przewalski horses and red deer already demonstrate this principle, with each species targeting different vegetation types to maintain landscape heterogeneity.

Rural communities facing depopulation and fire risk could particularly benefit from horse-based management. These animals require minimal infrastructure while providing continuous vegetation control, potentially offering economic opportunities through agritourism or conservation programs.

The researchers acknowledge that more comprehensive studies are needed to validate horses’ effectiveness in reducing fire risk. Future research must quantify actual biomass reduction, assess impacts on biodiversity, and develop optimal grazing strategies for different landscape types.

Nevertheless, the dietary flexibility documented in this study suggests horses deserve serious consideration in Mediterranean fire management. As climate change intensifies wildfire threats, every tool – including four-legged ones – may prove essential for protecting vulnerable ecosystems and human communities.

