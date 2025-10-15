How Abusers Forge Trauma Bonds Long Before The First Punch

First comes the rush, then the rules. A new study from the University of Cambridge argues that many domestic abusers manufacture powerful attachments before violence begins, using affection, confessions, and calculated cruelty to keep partners psychologically captive. Drawing on in-depth interviews with 18 women in the United Kingdom, criminologist Mags Lesiak maps a repeatable strategy that turns love into leverage, published in Violence Against Women.

Lesiak’s sample was unusual by design. Participants were financially independent, often lived apart from their partners, and ended the relationships safely, yet many still felt a pull to return. That detail matters. It challenges the idea that trauma bonds arise mainly from captivity or dependence and shifts attention to the perpetrator’s tactics. The recurring pattern that participants described starts with enchantment and ends with obedience.

“Patterns of manipulation, grooming and coercion were so consistent it was as if all these women were talking about the same man,” said Lesiak.

Early phases centered on intense charm and devotion. Think rapid intimacy, grand gestures, and round-the-clock attention that paints a life in warm colors. Then the palette shifts. Verbal cruelty arrives, followed months later by physical abuse in some cases, punctuated by sudden returns to tenderness. That swing, like the staccato blink of a slot machine, is not random. Intermittent reward and punishment is a conditioning schedule known to harden behaviors and make them difficult to extinguish. The women tried to reconcile the person they loved with the person who hurt them, and many blamed themselves during the confusion.

Another lever was biography. Every participant reported adverse childhood experiences, and many said their partners shared stories of their own trauma. That mutual disclosure can feel like oxygen after years of holding one’s breath. According to the study, abusers then recentered these stories to justify harm or to humiliate, claiming greater suffering or mocking confidences in public. What looked like intimacy doubled as surveillance and control.

The Two-Faced Soulmate And The Conditioning Loop

The study names this perpetrator profile the two-faced soulmate, a persona that toggles between protective partner and punitive judge. The alternation conditions compliance without visible chains. Victims learn to anticipate punishment and work to re-earn warmth. Even without shared housing or financial dependence, the loop can be hard to break. Three participants moved to new cities to avoid contact, comparing the pull to addiction. That metaphor aligns with reinforcement dynamics: sporadic highs amplify pursuit, and uncertainty drives checking behavior.

Lesiak’s framing also critiques popular models that center victim pathology, such as codependency. Those lenses can misattribute causality and obscure the active role of the perpetrator’s strategy. By contrast, the Cambridge analysis foregrounds deliberate grooming, trauma-sharing as instrument, and calculated alternation of care and cruelty. For practitioners, that means screening for non-physical indicators of entrapment, including abrupt shifts from idealization to degradation, rehearsed narratives of shared trauma, and patterned withdrawal of affection following minor boundary tests.

“Victim attachment to an abuser is not a passive trauma response, but the result of deliberate brainwashing by a perpetrator,” Lesiak said.

I will admit a reporter’s bias here. When 18 people describe the same choreography, I start looking for a script. The interviews read like variations on a theme: flattery, secrets, tests, scorn, then comfort. The reward is relief more than love, a subtle rewrite that keeps the system running. One woman described panic at a petrol station near her old neighborhood. Nothing happened, yet proximity alone spiked her anxiety. The body had learned a geography of harm.

Practice Implications: Recognize Strategy, Not Pathology

For police, clinicians, and advocates, the high-leverage move is upstream detection. Document how affection is used, not only how harm appears. Ask about dramatic early intensity, about competitive suffering framed as bonding, about cycles that end with apologies and gifts. Risk tools should register coercive control that leaves no bruise and no bank trail. Treatment programs should avoid reflexive focus on victim deficits and instead disrupt perpetrator schedules of reinforcement, including pattern interruption and trigger management borrowed from addiction science.

The article closes with a simple claim that travels well beyond the sample: all bonds contain care, endurance, and sometimes pain, but when care and cruelty are braided on purpose, the braid itself becomes a weapon. Naming that strategy clearly is a first step to cutting it.

Violence Against Women: 10.1177/10778012251379423