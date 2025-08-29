Immune Cells Leave the Gut and Invade the Brain in Alzheimer’s Mice

The tremor of a sick mouse is a small thing, barely visible. Yet in a lab north of San Francisco, that tremor told a larger story: immune cells from the gut had abandoned their usual post and marched into the brain. Researchers at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging say this migration, captured in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, could point to an entirely new therapeutic target.

Their findings, published in Cell Reports, show that feeding mice a high fiber diet not only restored balance in the gut but eased Alzheimer’s-related frailty, including the quivering hands of those mice.

When the Gut Sends Reinforcements

The gut houses the body’s largest army of immune cells. Most are expected to stay put, policing bacteria and keeping order. But in these Alzheimer’s mice, Buck scientist Priya Makhijani, PhD, found something different: a loss of antibody-producing B cells in the gut, and evidence that some of them had crossed into the brain’s border regions. “Remarkably, we found that these immune cells in the brain border which recognize bacteria living in the intestines were accumulating in the AD brain,” Makhijani said.

“This paper brings the gut immune system to the forefront of neurodegenerative disease pathology.”

Co-senior author Daniel Winer, MD, noted that brain glial cells were producing high levels of a chemokine — a chemical signal that lures immune cells. That call appeared strong enough to draw B cells away from the intestine. Human brain data sets showed the same migratory signature. It was as if the brain, inflamed by amyloid pathology, was sending up a flare for reinforcements. The cost was a weakened gut.

A Simple Fiber with Real Impact

The intervention was almost banal: dietary fiber. Feeding the mice inulin, a prebiotic derived from plants, replenished the missing B cells in the gut and reduced tremors. “We found these migrating cells were replenished in the gut and that AD-related frailty, including the tremor trait, was reduced in the animals,” Makhijani said. Short-chain fatty acids from fiber seemed to calm the system on both sides of the axis. The plaques in the brain were largely unchanged, but healthspan improved. Or, as Winer put it, “The diet definitely extended their healthspan, giving the animals a better quality of life.”

Here the repetition matters. Fiber steadied the gut. Fiber steadied the animals themselves.

The Big Picture

The implications ripple beyond mice. Alzheimer’s is rarely framed as an immune migration story, yet this work suggests that age-related insults in the brain may spark chemokine signals that call the gut for help. In the short term, that may be protective. Over time, the gut falters, bacteria shift, and inflammation spreads everywhere. The cycle becomes self-fueling.

For families watching loved ones lose memory, the idea that something as ordinary as diet might tilt the balance is both hopeful and humbling. It is early, uncertain. But the questions it raises are haunting: Could a particular microbiome predispose a brain to disease? Could a single bacterium fan the flames of neurodegeneration? What if we could block the call for reinforcements before it turns destructive?

Cell Reports, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116109