Jail Time Linked to Death Risk Even for Neighbors

Living in areas with high incarceration rates increases death risk for everyone—not just those who have been behind bars—according to new research tracking more than 3 million Americans over 11 years.

The study reveals that incarceration creates a ripple effect of premature death that extends far beyond individual prisoners to entire communities, with each 10% increase in a county’s jail population adding roughly 5 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The Double Burden of Incarceration

Published in JAMA Network Open, the research examined both individual incarceration status and county-level jail rates using data from the American Community Survey linked to official death records through 2019. The findings paint a stark picture of how mass incarceration affects American health.

People who were incarcerated at the time of the survey faced a 39% higher risk of dying from any cause compared to those who weren’t locked up. Even more striking: they were three times more likely to die from drug overdoses.

But here’s what makes this study particularly eye-opening—people who had never been incarcerated but lived in counties with high jail populations also faced elevated death rates.

Regional Patterns Emerge

The research identified troubling geographic patterns across America. Many counties in the Southeast showed both the highest jail incarceration rates and elevated all-cause mortality rates, highlighting how criminal justice policies and health outcomes intersect regionally.

Dr. Utsha Khatri, lead researcher from Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, notes the community-wide impact: “Incarceration increases mortality at both the individual and community levels, highlighting its significance as a critical public health issue.”

Who Gets Caught in the System?

The demographics tell a familiar story of inequality. Incarcerated individuals were overwhelmingly:

Male (90.4% versus 48.3% in the general population)

Younger (54.3% were 35 or under, compared to 31.7% overall)

Less educated (39.6% lacked high school diplomas versus 15.1% generally)

From communities with higher poverty and larger Black populations

These patterns reflect deeper structural inequalities that both drive incarceration and worsen health outcomes.

The Overdose Crisis Connection

Perhaps no finding hits harder than the overdose statistics. While county incarceration rates didn’t directly increase individual overdose risk, people with incarceration histories faced dramatically higher odds of fatal overdoses.

This connection becomes even more urgent when considering that nearly 50% of incarcerated people struggle with substance use disorders. Yet most U.S. jails fail to provide evidence-based addiction treatments like methadone or buprenorphine.

Research from New York City jails found that these medications reduce overdose and all-cause mortality by 80%. Norwegian prisons, which integrate healthcare with their national system, show similar life-saving results.

Beyond the First Two Weeks

While previous research focused heavily on the dangerous first weeks after release—when overdose risk peaks—this study’s 11-year follow-up reveals longer-term patterns. The researchers found that survival differences between incarcerated and non-incarcerated groups widened dramatically with age.

For people aged 30-34, survival rates were 99% for non-incarcerated individuals versus 96.9% for those who had been incarcerated. By ages 70-74, that gap had grown to 20 percentage points.

Policy Changes on the Horizon

The findings come as policymakers recognize incarceration as both a health barrier and intervention opportunity. In April 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began allowing states to provide Medicaid services to certain incarcerated individuals up to 90 days before release.

Eleven states now have approval for these programs, marking the first time Medicaid has extended eligibility to incarcerated people. Early evidence from Rhode Island suggests such Medicaid expansion significantly reduces post-release mortality.

Community-Wide Solutions Needed

The research suggests that addressing incarceration’s health impacts requires more than just prison reform. Since county incarceration rates affect everyone’s mortality risk, community-level interventions become crucial.

“Strengthening health care services in communities with high incarceration rates—such as expanding access to community-based primary care, a strategy shown to reduce population-level mortality—may help address the structural factors contributing to poor health in these areas and mitigate the associated elevated risks,” Dr. Khatri explains.

The study underscores how mass incarceration operates as a public health crisis affecting not just the 2.3 million Americans currently behind bars, but the millions more living in their shadows.