Kids with Screen Time Problems Turn to Screens to Cope

Children who spend excessive time on screens are more likely to develop emotional and behavioral problems—and those same troubled kids often turn back to screens as a coping mechanism, creating what researchers call a “vicious cycle” that can persist for years.

A comprehensive new study analyzing data from nearly 300,000 children worldwide reveals this troubling bidirectional relationship that challenges how parents and educators think about managing screen time.

A Two-Way Street of Problems

The research, published in Psychological Bulletin, represents the largest analysis to date examining how screen use and mental health problems influence each other over time. Unlike previous studies that only captured snapshots at single moments, this investigation followed children for months or years to understand cause-and-effect relationships.

“Children are spending more and more time on screens, for everything from entertainment to homework to messaging friends,” said Michael Noetel, PhD, an associate professor in the School of Psychology at Queensland University and one of the authors of the study. “We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope.”

The international research team analyzed 117 studies encompassing data from over 292,000 children worldwide. What makes their findings particularly concerning is the discovery that screen problems and emotional difficulties reinforce each other in both directions.

Gaming Shows Strongest Effects

While all screen activities showed some association with mental health issues, gaming emerged as particularly problematic. Children who played video games were significantly more likely to develop socioemotional problems compared to those using screens for other purposes like educational content or general entertainment.

The study revealed striking differences in risk levels: gaming showed much stronger bidirectional relationships with mental health problems than other screen activities. Children experiencing socioemotional difficulties were also far more likely to increase their gaming time as a way to escape or cope with their problems.

This pattern suggests gaming may be uniquely designed to satisfy psychological needs for autonomy, competence, and social connection—making it particularly appealing to struggling children but potentially more harmful when it displaces healthier coping strategies.

Key Research Findings:

Screen use increased risk of socioemotional problems by a small but meaningful amount

Children with existing problems were equally likely to increase screen use over time

Gaming showed the strongest bidirectional effects compared to other screen activities

Effects were stronger in older children (ages 6-10) compared to younger ones (ages 0-5)

The relationship appeared stronger among girls for developing problems, but stronger among older boys for both directions

Beyond Simple Screen Time Limits

The findings suggest that traditional approaches focusing solely on limiting screen time may miss the bigger picture. The research points toward more nuanced strategies that consider what children are doing on screens and why they’re drawn to them.

“This comprehensive study highlights the need for a nuanced approach to managing children’s screen time,” said lead author Roberta Vasconcellos, PhD, a lecturer at the University of New South Wales who conducted the research while a doctoral student at Australian Catholic University. “By understanding the bidirectional relationship between screen use and socio-emotional problems, parents, educators and policymakers can better support children’s healthy development in an increasingly digital world.”

Rather than blanket restrictions, the researchers suggest parents focus on the quality and context of screen time. Some types of screen use—like co-viewing educational content with parents—showed minimal risks, while others, particularly gaming, carried higher potential for problems.

Breaking the Cycle

The study’s most significant revelation may be its temporal findings. Effects became stronger over longer time periods, suggesting that screen-related problems accumulate gradually. Children who exceeded recommended screen time guidelines showed meaningful increases in emotional and behavioral difficulties, while those who stayed within guidelines showed minimal effects.

This timeline offers both warning and hope. While problems can build over years, it also means early intervention has time to make a difference before patterns become entrenched.

For parents concerned about the cycle, the research suggests several strategies beyond simple time limits: monitoring what children watch and play, ensuring screen time doesn’t displace sleep or physical activity, and helping children develop alternative coping strategies for dealing with stress or negative emotions.

As screens become increasingly central to children’s lives—the study found some kids spending over 8 hours daily on devices—understanding these complex relationships becomes crucial for supporting healthy development in the digital age.

Related