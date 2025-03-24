Korean Tech Transforms Ordinary Videos into Floating 3D Holograms in Real Time

Imagine watching your favorite YouTube video not on a flat screen, but as a three-dimensional hologram floating before your eyes. This sci-fi scenario is now inching closer to reality thanks to Korean researchers who have created technology that transforms ordinary 2D videos into real-time 3D holograms.

The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) in South Korea has developed what they describe as the world’s first semiconductor-based digital holographic processor capable of converting standard video content into detailed holograms without noticeable delay.

During a recent demonstration, researchers showed how the processor could transform any content displayed on a computer screen—including streaming services like YouTube and Netflix, as well as video calls—into holographic imagery that appears to exist in three-dimensional space.

What separates this development from previous attempts at hologram technology is both its speed and integration. The processor can render these complex visual transformations at up to 30 frames per second with just 30 milliseconds of latency—essentially instantaneous to human perception.

“Our goal is to develop a dedicated holographic media processor chip for general-purpose holographic displays by incorporating hardware-based holographic image enhancement technology in the future,” said Kwon Won Ok, principal researcher at ETRI’s Digital Holography Research Section.

The technology relies on a system called the real-time holography processor (RHP), which extracts red, green, and blue color data along with depth information from regular video. It then performs complex mathematical calculations that simulate how light waves would behave if reflecting off actual three-dimensional objects.

These calculations, which would overwhelm a standard computer, are handled through specialized Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology integrated into a single system-on-chip. Perhaps most crucially, the processor employs high-bandwidth memory (HBM) instead of conventional DDR memory, enabling it to process enormous amounts of data at speeds previously unattainable.

The result is hologram generation dozens of times faster than software-based alternatives while consuming significantly less power—a critical factor for potential consumer applications.

This development comes after three years of research and appears to be gaining international recognition. ETRI showcased the technology at major industry events including SID Display Week in San Jose and SIGGRAPH Asia in Tokyo last December, where it reportedly drew considerable attention.

“The development of the holography processor will enable the creation of real-time holograms with low power consumption and a compact form factor, marking a significant step toward the practical application of holography technology,” noted Hong Kee Hoon, director of ETRI’s Digital Holography Research Section.

Unlike some previous hologram technologies that require specialized filming equipment or pre-rendered content, this processor works with existing video. This compatibility with standard content could prove crucial for adoption, as it means users wouldn’t need to wait for specially created holographic media.

The technical specifications are impressive by current standards. The processor can reconstruct holographic video at 4K resolution, processing the complex wave propagation mathematics needed to create the illusion of depth and dimension in real-time.

Holography itself isn’t new—the technique uses light interference and diffraction to record and reproduce three-dimensional images. But generating high-quality holograms has traditionally required enormous computational resources, making real-time applications impractical outside specialized laboratories.

This development was supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation as part of a larger initiative focused on holographic media services.

Looking ahead, ETRI researchers are planning to enhance the technology further by integrating direct acquisition of natural light-based holograms and developing high-definition hologram rendering techniques.

The research team anticipates numerous practical applications, including holographic automotive heads-up displays projected onto windshields, enhanced virtual and mixed reality devices, and dedicated holographic media systems for entertainment and communication.

They also plan to transfer the technology to industry partners, suggesting we might see commercial applications of this technology in the coming years—potentially bringing science fiction’s long-promised holographic future one step closer to reality.

Related