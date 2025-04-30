Midlife Exercise Shields Brain From Alzheimer’s

Middle-aged adults who increase their physical activity levels may significantly reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to groundbreaking research that provides compelling evidence for exercise as a preventive strategy against cognitive decline.

The four-year study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, discovered that people who began meeting World Health Organization (WHO) exercise recommendations showed lower levels of beta-amyloid—a protein associated with Alzheimer’s—compared to those who became less active during the same period.

Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC) examined 337 middle-aged adults with family histories of Alzheimer’s, providing a unique window into how lifestyle changes during our 40s and 50s might influence brain health decades before symptoms typically appear.

“We conducted a four-year follow-up of middle-aged residents of Catalonia with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Müge Akıncı, doctoral researcher at ISGlobal and the BBRC at the time of the study and first author of the paper. “We used physical activity questionnaires to assess changes in activity over a four-year period and neuroimaging tests to analyse the effects of exercise on brain structure and function.”

The findings revealed a dose-dependent relationship—the more participants increased their physical activity, the greater the reduction in amyloid accumulation in their brains. This suggests that progressively adding more movement to one’s routine may provide incrementally greater protection against the disease.

Perhaps most striking was the discovery that even participants who didn’t fully meet WHO recommendations—which call for 150-300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity weekly—still showed benefits compared to those who remained completely sedentary.

“Even those who did less physical activity than recommended had greater cortical thickness than sedentary people, suggesting that any amount of exercise, no matter how minimal, has health benefits,” Akıncı noted.

The study employed sophisticated brain imaging techniques to measure both amyloid accumulation and cortical thickness in regions of the brain typically affected early in Alzheimer’s disease. Cortical thinning in the medial temporal area—crucial for memory function—is considered an early sign of neurodegeneration.

The research team classified participants into five groups: those who remained sedentary throughout the study period, those who maintained insufficient activity levels, those who consistently met WHO recommendations, those who became less active, and those who increased their activity to meet recommendations.

Dr. Eider Arenaza-Urquijo, ISGlobal researcher and lead investigator of the study, emphasized the public health implications: “These findings reinforce the importance of promoting physical activity in middle age as a public health strategy for Alzheimer’s prevention. Interventions aimed at promoting increased physical activity could be key to reducing the incidence of the disease in the future.”

The results carry particular significance given that approximately 13% of Alzheimer’s cases worldwide may be attributable to physical inactivity, according to previous research cited in the study.

While the exact mechanisms through which exercise protects against Alzheimer’s remain under investigation, the researchers’ findings suggest that physical activity may directly influence the production or clearance of beta-amyloid from the brain, independent of its known benefits for cardiovascular and mental health.

The study builds on a growing body of evidence indicating that midlife—roughly ages 45 to 65—represents a critical window during which lifestyle interventions may have the greatest impact on preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

For those concerned about brain health, the research offers an actionable message: becoming more physically active in middle age, even if starting from zero, appears to offer measurable protection against some of the earliest brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

As populations worldwide continue to age, with Alzheimer’s rates projected to rise dramatically in coming decades, these findings suggest that increasing physical activity levels among middle-aged adults could represent one of the most accessible and cost-effective strategies available for reducing the future burden of dementia.