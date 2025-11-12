One Daily Pill Boosts Function And Life Quality In Heart Failure

In a hopeful turn for millions living with heart failure, researchers have found that a single daily “polypill” containing three standard medications can significantly improve heart function, symptoms, and quality of life. The findings were presented as late-breaking science at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025 in New Orleans.

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) affects about 6.7 million adults in the United States, a number expected to climb past 8 million by 2030. Managing it often requires a complicated regimen of multiple daily medications, which many patients find difficult to sustain. This new study tested a streamlined approach: combining three of the most effective drugs into a single pill.

A Simpler Path To Better Outcomes

The trial enrolled 212 adults with HFrEF, most of whom were from socially disadvantaged backgrounds and not receiving full guideline-recommended treatment. Participants were divided into two groups: one took a once-daily polypill containing metoprolol succinate, spironolactone, and empagliflozin, while the other group received the same medications separately as part of enhanced standard care. Both groups also took the twice-daily heart failure drug sacubitril-valsartan, which could not be included in the polypill.

After six months, the results were striking. Those taking the polypill showed a 3.4% higher absolute left ventricular ejection fraction, the key measure of how much blood the heart pumps out with each beat. Hospitalizations and emergency visits for heart failure dropped by 60%, and patients reported better overall well-being, including reduced fatigue and improved daily functioning. Adherence also soared: blood tests showed 79% of the polypill group had detectable levels of all medications, compared with only 54% in the group taking separate pills.

“In our study, we focused on socially disadvantaged populations to demonstrate the positive impact of an easier-to-follow medication regimen of only one pill vs. three pills daily, and we found significant improvements even after six months,” said Ambarish Pandey, M.D., M.S., FAHA, associate professor of internal medicine and geriatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center. “Our findings provide the first evidence that a polypill approach could be effective for our patients with heart failure.”

Participants’ average ejection fraction at the start of the study was 26%, indicating severe heart dysfunction. Over the course of the trial, improvements were recorded across multiple measures, including quality-of-life scores on the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, which climbed from 63 to 72 points on a 100-point scale among polypill users. The gains were seen even though many participants faced significant social challenges: 68% lacked health insurance or relied on county-sponsored care, 42% reported food insecurity, and nearly one-third had housing instability.

Adherence And Access Go Hand In Hand

The study’s emphasis on equity makes its implications even more important. Heart failure outcomes are strongly influenced by medication adherence, yet maintaining multiple prescriptions can be particularly hard for patients facing financial or logistical barriers. The polypill’s once-daily convenience may bridge that gap, improving both clinical outcomes and quality of life in populations often left behind by complex medical regimens.

Researchers measured not only physiological improvements but also biochemical markers of stress, using blood tests for NT-proBNP, a hormone released by the heart under strain. The results suggested lower stress levels in the polypill group, consistent with their improved cardiac function.

All participants underwent cardiac MRI at the beginning and end of the six-month period to assess ejection fraction precisely. These imaging results confirmed that the single-pill approach did more than simplify treatment, it directly improved heart performance.

“Moving forward, we are planning additional studies to evaluate broader implementation of the polypill approach in heart failure,” Pandey said.

The findings offer a promising strategy for health systems seeking to boost adherence and outcomes, particularly in safety-net hospitals like Parkland Health in Dallas, where the trial was conducted. If future studies confirm the benefits, a single daily polypill could become a new standard for managing chronic heart failure, simplifying treatment for millions of patients worldwide.

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025: Abstract 4392990