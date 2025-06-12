Out-of-Body Experiences May Be Trauma Response, Not Mental Illness

A new study of more than 500 people suggests that floating outside your own body might be your mind’s way of protecting you from overwhelming pain—not a sign that something’s wrong with you.

The research challenges decades of assumptions about out-of-body experiences, potentially reshaping how mental health professionals approach these mysterious events.

For years, psychiatry has largely treated out-of-body experiences (OBEs) as red flags for mental illness. People who report leaving their physical form and observing themselves from outside often face skepticism or pathological diagnoses. But new research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine presents a different picture entirely.

When Floating Becomes Coping

“Many people believe that having OBEs means there’s something wrong with them, so they often keep it to themselves out of fear of being judged or seen as mentally ill,” said Marina Weiler, a neuroscientist with UVA’s Division of Perceptual Studies who led the research. The study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, analyzed data from 256 people who had experienced OBEs compared to 289 who had not.

The findings reveal a complex relationship. While OBE experiencers did score higher on measures of psychiatric symptoms and childhood trauma, the researchers argue this doesn’t tell the whole story. Instead of viewing OBEs as symptoms of pathology, they propose these experiences might function as sophisticated psychological escape routes.

Consider the timing: Most first OBEs happened during childhood, averaging around age 20. Among those who experienced them, 74% described their OBEs as spontaneous, with over half occurring during sleep. Another 30% happened while fully awake, often during times of stress.

The Paradox of Beneficial Symptoms

Here’s where things get interesting. If OBEs were purely pathological, why do so many people find them transformative? Previous research cited in the study found that 55% of experiencers said their life was changed by the experience, while 71% found it of lasting benefit. A remarkable 40% considered it “the greatest thing that ever happened to them.”

This creates a puzzle that standard psychiatric frameworks struggle to solve. How can something be both a symptom of distress and a source of profound positive change?

The answer might lie in understanding OBEs as what researchers call “dissociative coping mechanisms.” When faced with trauma or overwhelming stress, the mind might create an out-of-body experience as a way to psychologically distance itself from unbearable pain.

Beyond the Cut-Off Scores

The study revealed that 53% of OBE experiencers scored above the threshold for common mental disorders, compared to 44% of non-experiencers. They also showed significantly higher rates of childhood trauma and dissociative symptoms. But here’s a crucial detail often overlooked: the clinical significance of these differences remains unclear.

The researchers found that the longer the time since someone’s first OBE, the more likely they were to have a mental health diagnosis. This correlation suggests OBEs might precede—and possibly help manage—psychological distress rather than result from existing mental illness.

“Unfortunately, many mental health professionals still view these experiences in the same way,” Weiler noted, referring to the tendency to automatically pathologize OBEs. “We encourage mental health practitioners to reconsider the way they interpret these experiences and to approach them with greater openness and sensitivity.”

Rewriting the Clinical Playbook

The implications extend far beyond academic debate. If OBEs represent coping strategies rather than symptoms, treatment approaches need fundamental revision. Instead of trying to eliminate the experiences, therapists might focus on addressing underlying trauma or stress.

The research also highlights methodological challenges in studying unusual experiences. People in distress might be more likely to participate in studies, potentially skewing results toward pathological interpretations. Additionally, individuals without supportive frameworks for understanding their experiences may struggle more than those with accepting communities.

What emerges is a call for nuance in a field often dominated by binary thinking. The study suggests that experiences once dismissed as purely pathological might serve important psychological functions for some people while indicating distress in others.

The Road Forward

Future research needs to account for the circumstances surrounding OBEs—whether they’re spontaneous, induced through meditation, or triggered by substances. Each context likely involves different neural mechanisms and psychological outcomes.

The researchers emphasize that their findings don’t invalidate concerns about OBEs in clinical settings. Rather, they argue for more sophisticated assessment tools that can distinguish between adaptive and problematic experiences.

“If OBEs are understood not as symptoms of pathology but as coping mechanisms – especially in response to trauma – this reframing can lead to several important shifts in clinical practice, research and public understanding,” Weiler explained. “Ultimately, we hope to reduce the stigma around this topic, encourage help-seeking and build community and resilience among experiencers.”

For the millions who have experienced floating outside their bodies, this research offers something precious: the possibility that their mind’s most unusual moments might also be its most protective.

