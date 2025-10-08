Stevia Compound Boosts Hair Regrowth

The same plant extract that sweetens your diet soda might help treat male pattern baldness, according to new research that combines an ancient herbal remedy with modern drug delivery technology.

Scientists have developed a dissolvable microneedle patch that uses stevioside, a natural sweetener from the Stevia plant, to deliver minoxidil directly into the scalp. In mice with induced hair loss, the treatment prompted 67.5% coverage of the treatment area with new hair growth by day 35, significantly outperforming traditional minoxidil solutions.

The innovation addresses a longstanding problem with minoxidil, the only FDA-approved over-the-counter treatment for pattern hair loss in both men and women. The drug works, but it does not play well with water or skin. Poor solubility means patients must apply it frequently, often mixed with alcohol or propylene glycol that can trigger itching, rashes, and contact dermatitis.

From Sweetener to Solubilizer

Stevioside is not just a zero-calorie sugar substitute. The molecule has an unusual structure – a hydrophobic (water-repelling) core surrounded by hydrophilic (water-attracting) sugar groups. This dual nature allows it to self-assemble into tiny spheres called micelles in water, with the hydrophobic centers acting as delivery vehicles for water-insoluble drugs.

The research team, led by scientists at China Pharmaceutical University and the University of Sydney, tested stevioside against six notoriously insoluble drugs. For minoxidil, stevioside increased water solubility to 47 mg/mL, roughly 18 times higher than the drug alone. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy revealed that six stevioside molecules cluster together to form micelles at concentrations above 15 mg/mL, creating hydrophobic pockets that trap minoxidil molecules.

“Using stevioside to enhance minoxidil delivery represents a promising step toward more effective and natural treatments for hair loss, potentially benefiting millions worldwide.”

The team molded this stevioside-minoxidil combination into arrays of microscopic needles – each about 600 micrometers long, roughly the thickness of six sheets of paper. When pressed against skin for five minutes, the needles penetrate the outer layer and dissolve, releasing their cargo directly where hair follicles reside.

Needles That Deliver

In laboratory tests using pig ear skin (which closely resembles human skin), the microneedle patches achieved 85% cumulative drug release within 24 hours and retained 18% of the drug inside the skin. A standard 2% minoxidil alcohol solution, by comparison, showed only 68% permeation and 8.4% retention despite containing more than twice as much drug initially.

The difference matters because the target – hair follicles – sits inside the skin, not on its surface. Traditional topical applications leave most of their payload on the outside, where evaporating alcohol can cause minoxidil to crystallize into irritating deposits.

For the animal studies, researchers created an androgenetic alopecia model by injecting male mice with testosterone propionate for two weeks, which successfully inhibited hair follicle growth. They then divided the mice into four groups: stevioside-minoxidil patches, 2% minoxidil solution, blank microneedles with no drug, and no treatment.

By day 14, large areas of new hair appeared on mice treated with the stevioside patches. The 2% minoxidil solution group did not show significant growth until around day 21, and even then progressed slowly. By day 35, the patch-treated mice had 6.4 square centimeters of new hair coverage compared to just 2.2 square centimeters for the solution group. Microscopic examination of skin samples revealed that the patches promoted hair follicles to transition from the resting phase to the active growth phase, with significant melanin deposits indicating healthy follicle development.

The researchers noted an intriguing possibility: stevioside itself might contribute to efficacy through vasodilatory properties that increase scalp blood circulation, though this remains speculative.

Androgenetic alopecia affects millions globally. The condition occurs when an enzyme converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, triggering death of follicular cells and progressive follicle miniaturization. Beyond cosmetic concerns, it significantly impacts quality of life and psychological wellbeing.

The study, published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, represents early-stage research. Mouse hair growth cycles differ from human patterns, and androgenetic alopecia involves complex genetic and lifestyle factors not fully captured in animal models. Clinical trials would be needed to determine whether the approach translates to human patients.

Still, the work illustrates how reimagining familiar compounds can unlock new therapeutic strategies. Stevioside, approved as a food additive in Europe since 2011, has an established safety profile with no evidence of accumulation, teratogenic, carcinogenic, or mutagenic effects. The researchers also demonstrated that stevioside could solubilize other problematic drugs, including paclitaxel and cannabidiol, suggesting broader applications beyond hair loss treatment.

For now, patients with pattern baldness will need to stick with existing options. But the research hints at a future where treating hair loss might be as simple as applying a patch – one that borrows a trick from nature’s own pharmacy.

Advanced Healthcare Materials: 10.1002/adhm.202503575