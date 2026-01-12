The Brain’s Internal Clock Decides What Counts as ‘You’

Put your hand flat on a table. You know it belongs to you. But that certainty, so obvious it barely seems worth mentioning, is not a given. Your brain builds it fresh, moment by moment, through electrical pulses you never feel.

New research from the Karolinska Institutet shows that brain rhythms called alpha oscillations act as an internal metronome, setting the boundary between your body and everything else. The speed of these waves determines how finely the brain chops up time, and that, it turns out, decides what gets counted as “you.”

The findings, published in Nature Communications, draw on experiments with 106 participants using brain recordings, electrical stimulation, and computational modeling.

How the brain decides when sight and touch belong together

The researchers used a classic trick called the rubber hand illusion. A person’s real hand is hidden while they stare at a fake one. Robotic arms tap both hands. When the timing is close enough, something odd happens. The brain starts treating the rubber hand as part of the body.

People with faster alpha rhythms caught tiny delays between what they saw and what they felt. Their brains were harder to fool. People with slower rhythms had a wider window for binding signals together, and they accepted the fake hand more readily. A faster internal clock meant sharper boundaries.

And this was not just correlation. The team used gentle electrical stimulation to speed up or slow down participants’ alpha waves directly. Crank up the frequency, and the ownership window narrowed. Slow it down, and people became easier to trick. Cause and effect.

A fraying self

The clinical angle is hard to ignore. In schizophrenia, patients often feel disconnected from their own bodies, uncertain where they end and the world begins. Altered alpha rhythms have been documented in the condition. If these brain waves are the glue holding physical identity together, targeting them might eventually help.

Engineers have reason to pay attention too. Prosthetic limbs and virtual reality systems that respect the brain’s timing rules could feel less like foreign objects, more like flesh and bone.

“We have identified a fundamental brain process that shapes our continuous experience of being embodied,” says Mariano D’Angelo, lead author at the Karolinska Institutet. “The findings may provide new insights into psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia, where the sense of self is disturbed.”

What feels like the most basic fact of existence, that your hand is yours, turns out to be a calculation. And the calculator can be tuned.

Nature Communications: 10.1038/s41467-025-67657-w