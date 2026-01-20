They Reversed Alzheimer’s in Mice. Here’s Why That Changes Things.

Mice with Alzheimer’s ran through mazes. They remembered things. They learned. If you didn’t know better, you’d think they were fine. But a few months earlier, these same mice were falling apart. Their brains were dying. Then scientists did one simple thing, and the mice got better. The disease went backwards.

That shouldn’t be possible. Doctors have believed for 150 years that once Alzheimer’s starts, there’s no going back. The damage is done. But in January, researchers published a study saying: we were wrong. In mice, at least, advanced Alzheimer’s can reverse.

The breakthrough didn’t come from some fancy new drug. No major discovery about plaques or tangles. Scientists found something so obvious we’d all missed it. We got so focused on the damage we could see that we ignored what was actually breaking down underneath.

That something is a molecule called NAD+. Your cells use it the way a car uses petrol. It powers your brain. It fixes broken DNA. It stops inflammation. It protects cells from damage. It builds new brain cells and makes connections stronger.

In Alzheimer’s brains, NAD+ crashes.

Here’s the key part: it didn’t crash because of the disease. The crash itself drives the disease forward. So when researchers brought NAD+ levels back up, the brain’s repair systems woke up. They started working again. The damage reversed.

This discovery starts with something that shouldn’t happen. Some people have their brains packed with Alzheimer’s damage. Plaques everywhere. Tangles everywhere. Everything that destroys minds in other people. These people stay perfectly fine. Their memory works. They never get sick.

Scientists call them NDAN. It stands for nondemented with Alzheimer’s neuropathology. Translation: they have the disease but they don’t. They should be sick. They’re not.

If plaques and tangles cause Alzheimer’s, why are these people fine?

When researchers looked at the brains of these protected people, they found it: normal NAD+ levels. Everything else was the same as sick people’s brains. The plaques were there. The tangles were there. But NAD+ was fine. That difference made all the difference.

People with actual Alzheimer’s had crashed NAD+ levels. Their cellular power was gone. Their brains couldn’t maintain themselves. That suggested something worth testing: restore NAD+, and maybe you reverse the disease.

Researchers used a drug called P7C3-A20. It’s not flashy. It doesn’t attack plaques. It doesn’t untangle tangles. It just tells your cells to make more NAD+. Carefully. Not too much—other attempts had done that and caused problems. This one got the balance right.

They gave it to mice that already had advanced Alzheimer’s. These mice couldn’t remember things. Their brain connections were falling apart. Their brains were inflamed. The barrier protecting their brains was breaking down. Their tau was tangled.

At twelve months old—when untreated mice show severe decline—the treated mice were fine. They passed memory tests. Their motor skills worked. No anxiety. Their memory-building neurons survived. New neurons kept growing. Their brain connections worked like healthy mice’s.

It worked so broadly because NAD+ affects everything. When it’s depleted, problems spread through multiple systems at once. When it came back, it didn’t erase the amyloid or tau. Those proteins stayed there. But the brain could live with them now.

The improvements cascaded through:

Oxidative stress dropped. DNA damage went away. Brain inflammation stopped. The barrier protecting the brain healed. Researchers tracked 46 proteins that were broken in advanced disease. P7C3-A20 fixed them. These 46 proteins control protein cleanup, energy factories, genetic work, and connections between neurons. All the things that keep brains running.

This is where things get real: mice aren’t humans. A forgetful mouse isn’t dementia in an eighty-year-old. We don’t know if this works in people.

But the signal is strong. It worked in two different types of Alzheimer’s mice. It worked in human brain cells in a lab. Human brain tissue from dead patients showed that broken NAD+ matched disease severity. People who stayed sharp despite having plaques and tangles everywhere had normal NAD+ levels.

The researchers didn’t claim they’d solved human Alzheimer’s. They proved it was possible.

For 150 years, scientists believed advanced brain damage was locked in. You couldn’t reverse it. The brain couldn’t repair itself once it was broken badly enough.

That belief was wrong.

It wasn’t biology holding us back. It was how we thought about the problem. We looked so hard at plaques and tangles that we missed what was happening to the brain’s power systems. When researchers looked at Alzheimer’s differently—as a problem of energy and cellular resilience—everything changed.

The brain has repair machinery. It always did. It just needed fuel.