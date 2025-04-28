Ultraprocessed Foods Linked To Thousands Of Deaths

A global study has revealed that ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) contribute to as many as 124,000 premature deaths annually in the United States alone, with similar concerning patterns emerging worldwide.

Researchers analyzing dietary patterns across eight countries found that the more ultraprocessed foods people consume, the higher their risk of early death. Each 10% increase in UPF consumption raises mortality risk by approximately 3%, according to findings published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

“UPFs affect health beyond the individual impact of high content of critical nutrients because of the changes in the foods during industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients,” explains lead investigator Eduardo Augusto Fernandes Nilson from Brazil’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. “Assessing deaths from all-causes associated with UPF consumption allows an overall estimate of the effect of industrial food processing on health.”

The international research team examined national dietary surveys and mortality data from countries with varying levels of UPF consumption, revealing stark differences in diet patterns. While UPFs account for just 15% of daily calories in Colombia, they represent more than half of all calories consumed in the United States and United Kingdom.

These dietary differences translate directly to health outcomes. In countries with lower UPF consumption, about 4% of premature deaths were attributable to these industrial food formulations. However, in high-consumption nations like the US and UK, that figure jumped to nearly 14%.

UPFs are industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, with little or no whole foods in their composition. These products have gradually displaced traditional meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries.

Previous research has linked UPFs to at least 32 different health problems, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, certain cancers, and depression. This new study is the first to quantify their impact on premature deaths across multiple countries.

“It is concerning that, while in high-income countries UPF consumption is already high but relatively stable for over a decade, in low- and middle-income countries the consumption has continuously increased,” notes Dr. Nilson. “This shows that policies that disincentivize the consumption of UPFs are urgently needed globally, promoting traditional dietary patterns based on local fresh and minimally processed foods.”

The findings raise particular concerns about future public health challenges in developing nations where consumption trends are accelerating. While countries like Brazil and Colombia currently show lower UPF intake, rapid increases could lead to significant mortality impacts in coming decades if trends continue.

Health experts suggest that reducing UPF consumption requires comprehensive policy approaches, including improved food labeling, marketing restrictions, taxation of unhealthy products, and subsidies for fresh foods.

For individuals concerned about their diet, focusing on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and limiting packaged products with long ingredient lists containing unfamiliar additives may be prudent steps toward better health outcomes.

The findings add to mounting evidence that food processing methods—not just nutritional content—play a crucial role in how diet affects health and longevity, potentially reshaping dietary guidelines and public health policies worldwide.