Weekly Injection Promises to Rewire Metabolism for Lasting Weight Loss

While millions rely on appetite-suppressing drugs like semaglutide for weight loss, a Turin-based biotech company believes they’re only addressing half the obesity puzzle. Resalis Therapeutics is betting that the real solution lies not in reducing hunger, but in fundamentally reprogramming how the body burns fat at the cellular level.

The company’s experimental drug, RES-010, takes aim at a molecular “master controller” called miR-22 that orchestrates multiple metabolic processes simultaneously. Unlike current treatments that focus primarily on appetite suppression, this RNA-based therapy appears to rewire the body’s energy systems while preserving crucial muscle mass.

Beyond Appetite: Targeting Metabolic Root Causes

The approach represents a significant departure from existing obesity treatments. Current GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide work by reducing appetite and slowing stomach emptying, but they come with a familiar frustration: weight often returns when patients stop taking them.

“RES-010 works by reprogramming how cells handle fat and energy. Rather than reducing appetite, it changes the way in which the body uses fats, boosts the production and activity of mitochondria, the ‘batteries’ that power cells, and helps convert white fat, which stores energy, into brown fat, which burns it.”

This explanation from Riccardo Panella, co-founder and CEO of Resalis Therapeutics, hints at why the company believes their approach could offer more durable results. By targeting miR-22, an antisense oligonucleotide designed to block specific RNA molecules, RES-010 simultaneously addresses lipid metabolism, mitochondrial function, and fat tissue remodeling.

The preclinical results suggest this multi-pronged approach may indeed deliver on its promise. In studies with obese mice, weekly injections led to 12% greater weight loss compared to untreated animals over five months. More intriguingly, the treated mice maintained their weight loss even after the drug was discontinued, and they achieved this without eating less than their untreated counterparts.

Preserving Muscle While Burning Fat

Perhaps more impressive than the weight loss itself is what the body retained during treatment. Rapid weight loss, whether from dieting or current obesity medications, typically results in significant muscle and bone loss alongside fat reduction. This presents a clinical dilemma, as preserving lean mass is crucial for strength, endurance, and blood sugar regulation.

Studies in non-human primates revealed RES-010’s selective targeting of fat tissue. Animals receiving the experimental drug lost 15% of their fat mass while losing only 1% of their lean mass over ten weeks. By comparison, those treated with semaglutide alone lost 16% fat mass but sacrificed 8% of their lean tissue in the process.

The durability question received further validation in combination studies. While primates treated only with semaglutide regained weight after stopping the medication, those who received both drugs maintained their weight loss even after semaglutide was discontinued and they continued on RES-010 alone.

“Because it acts on these fundamental pathways, weight regain is less likely. RES-010 is pioneering a new class of RNA medicines that reprogramme the body’s metabolism, with the aim of producing long-lasting weight loss and improved metabolic health.”

The mechanism involves converting energy-storing white fat into energy-burning brown fat while simultaneously boosting mitochondrial production and activity. This cellular reorganization appears to create a more metabolically active state that persists beyond treatment duration.

Safety profiles in animal studies showed no significant side effects at therapeutic doses, though the true test will come from human trials. The company initiated its first-in-human phase 1 study in the Netherlands in November 2024, enrolling up to 80 participants including individuals with overweight and obesity.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate safety and side effects across various dose levels, with initial results expected in early 2026. If successful, RES-010 could represent the first in a new class of metabolic reprogramming therapies, offering hope for sustainable weight management without the appetite suppression and muscle loss associated with current treatments.

The research was presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, marking another step toward potentially transforming how we approach obesity treatment at the molecular level.