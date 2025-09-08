When Fast Charging Makes a Safer, Longer Lasting Battery

Fast charging, long suspected of killing batteries faster, did the opposite in a zinc ion cell. That flip is the point. In new work from Georgia Tech, published in Nature Communications, researchers show that higher charging currents can suppress dendrites and extend cycle life by steering zinc into smoother, denser layers.

It is not just a lab curiosity. Zinc is cheap, nonflammable, and mined widely, which makes it a serious candidate for home batteries and grid storage where safety and cost dominate. Lithium sets the pace in phones and cars, but lithium supply chains are volatile and the chemistry is prone to thermal runaway. If zinc can take a charge harder and live longer, utilities will pay attention. So will hospitals that cannot afford blackout roulette.

The team, led by mechanical engineer Hailong Chen, leaned into a taboo. They pushed deposition currents higher and watched what happened in real time, not on a single coin cell, but across a gradient of conditions using a high throughput in situ X ray diffraction platform at synchrotron beamlines. Under roughly 60 milliamps per square centimeter, zinc stacked into tightly packed plates with a dominant (002) crystallographic texture. At a gentle 10 milliamps per square centimeter, it drifted into porous, needle like growths. Dendrites. The kind that short batteries.

“We found that using faster charging actually suppressed dendrite formation instead of accelerating it,” Chen said.

Here is the crux. The texture controls the fate. When the (002) planes line up parallel to the substrate, the deposit becomes dense and flat. That texture shows up early and strengthens with higher current, a kind of evolutionary selection as faster growing platelets bury poorly oriented grains. In side by side tests, half cells cycled at 60 milliamps per square centimeter cleared more than 400 cycles at 1 mAh per square centimeter before failure. The low current twins gave out near 220. Raise the areal capacity to 5 mAh per square centimeter and the gap widened, with high current cells still stable near 150 cycles while low current cells failed around 20.

The buried angle is practical and immediate. You can form the right surface once with a stout initial current, then back off. Chen’s group showed that priming a fresh cell with a high current pass to build a (002) layer lets later cycling proceed at lower rates without losing the protective texture. And if operators drift low for too long and the surface turns mossy, they can recover life by periodic high current pulses that refresh the deposit. That cadence is not just physics, it is an operations manual for grid batteries.

There is a caveat, and it is half the battery. The anode side is on track, but the cathode still needs to match the upgraded durability. The team is exploring cathode tweaks and alloying strategies for the zinc side to keep the whole stack in step. It is a reminder that storage is a system, not a part.

“What we found expands people’s understanding of fast charging that could rewrite how we think about battery design and where they can be used.”

The method matters too. Instead of the usual one variable at a time, the researchers ran hundreds of conditions in parallel, then mapped structure as it evolved. That approach, equal parts efficiency and clarity, is why the mechanism looks less mysterious now. Turns out, the texture is not set at nucleation so much as during growth. Which means you can steer it, and steering is the difference between a paper and a product.

And yes, there is an economic undertow here. If cyclers can prime and pulse zinc batteries to stretch life without exotic electrolytes or expensive additives, the balance sheets tilt. Abundant metal. Aqueous electrolyte. Safer facilities and lower insurance costs. The old rule that fast charging shortens life had a cost. Breaking it could pay for itself.

Journal: Nature Communications, 2025.

Explainer: Why Fast Charging Helps Zinc In zinc ion batteries, metallic zinc plates onto a surface during charging. At low current, zinc atoms arrive slowly and can grow into random, needle like structures called dendrites that can pierce separators and short the cell. At higher current, zinc plates quickly as flat hexagonal platelets that expand across the surface. Those well aligned grains with (002) planes parallel to the substrate spread and bury misaligned grains, creating a dense, smooth layer. This preferred orientation, called texture, resists corrosion in water based electrolytes and blocks dendrite growth. Practically, operators can start new cells with a strong initial current to build the right texture, then cycle at moderate rates. If the surface goes rough after gentle cycling, brief high current pulses can restore the smooth texture and the battery’s stability.