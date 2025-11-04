When Flies Lose Sleep, They Crave Food And Rest

Sleep deprivation takes a toll not only on the brain but also on the body’s energy stores. A new study in JNeurosci finds that when fruit flies lose sleep, they experience an energy deficit that later drives both sleep and feeding rebound, revealing a fundamental link between rest and metabolism.

Researchers at the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Technology, led by William Ja, manipulated the sleep patterns of Drosophila melanogaster under various conditions. They discovered that flies deprived of sleep long enough to deplete their energy reserves compensated by sleeping and eating more afterward. In contrast, sleep loss that did not cause measurable energy loss did not produce this rebound effect.

Energy As The Missing Link Between Sleep And Appetite

Scientists have long known that chronic sleep deprivation in humans can lead to increased appetite and weight gain, while fasting tends to suppress sleep. But what ties these seemingly opposite behaviors together has been elusive. By tracking both feeding behavior and metabolic output in individual flies, Ja’s team uncovered a simple mechanism: energy depletion itself is the trigger for sleep recovery.

In the study, sleep disruptions that raised metabolic expenditure caused flies to eat more and later catch up on lost sleep. When energy levels remained stable, even substantial sleep loss failed to provoke any compensatory rest.

“Our work adds credence to using less-intrusive, behavioral sleep interventions for alleviating eating and metabolic disorders,” said Ja. “It might be hard to treat sleep or metabolic disorders in isolation—we may need to correct multiple behaviors, including sleep and eating habits, for successful therapeutic interventions.”

This finding strengthens the idea that sleep is not only restorative for the brain but also essential for conserving energy. It also suggests that therapeutic approaches targeting metabolism could improve sleep quality, and vice versa.

Broader Implications For Human Health

While the experiments were conducted in fruit flies, the fundamental biology of energy balance is highly conserved across species. The results highlight how energy depletion could act as a universal signal driving sleep recovery. They also point to a potential reason why sleep and diet interventions often succeed only when implemented together.

The study may help explain why poor sleep can trigger late-night cravings or why metabolic disorders such as obesity often coincide with insomnia. More broadly, it suggests that sleep’s primary evolutionary function might be to restore energy equilibrium rather than simply rest the mind.

“Our results suggest that homeostatic sleep rebound is linked to energy deficit accrued during sleep loss,” the authors wrote. “Collectively, these findings support the notion that sleep functions to conserve energy and highlight the need to examine the effects of metabolic therapeutics on sleep.”

The research underscores that sleep, diet, and metabolism form an inseparable trio—a feedback system that may have shaped survival strategies across evolution. For humans, that connection could hold new clues to treating disorders of both rest and appetite.

JNeurosci: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1656-24.2025