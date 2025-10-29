Women Get More Heart Protection Per Minute of Exercise

Here is a hopeful twist in the exercise story that most of us do not hear: women appear to get more heart protection from each minute of movement than men. In a large UK Biobank analysis published in Nature Cardiovascular Research on October 27, 2025, researchers used wrist accelerometers to track real activity, not memory based questionnaires, then followed heart outcomes for years. The headline result is simple and sticky, women hit the same risk reduction targets with far less weekly moderate to vigorous physical activity.

The nuts and bolts matter. Investigators analyzed accelerometer data from 80,243 adults without coronary heart disease to study new cases, and from 5,169 adults already living with the condition to study survival. About half of the CHD free group met the standard guideline of 150 minutes per week, far fewer did so among patients with CHD. Yet across these cohorts, exercise helped both sexes, and it helped women more per minute.

Think of the dataset as tens of thousands of watches ticking like miniature metronomes, logging every brisk walk, garden session, commute, and climb of the stairs. Those objective traces let the team quantify dose and response with unusual precision. A 30 percent drop in incident CHD risk was achieved by women at roughly 250 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous activity. Men, by contrast, needed about 530 minutes to match that same benefit. In the mortality analysis among people with established CHD, being active associated with a steeper survival advantage for women than for men.

“In this large-scale prospective study using PA data measured by wrist-worn accelerometers among over 85,000 participants, we observed substantial sex differences in clinical benefits of PA with CHD incidence and mortality.”

Guidelines from AHA, ESC, and WHO currently endorse the same target for everyone, 150 minutes per week. The new paper does not say that men should do less or that women should stop at 250 minutes. If anything, it argues for two practical ideas. First, precision beats averages, and wearables can help personalize activity goals. Second, women who feel discouraged by time constraints should know that modest, regular movement confers outsized protection, a message with real equity implications given the well documented gap in exercise participation.

What Might Explain The Gap

Physiology offers a few plausible threads. Estrogen influences substrate use during exercise. Muscle composition differs by sex, on average favoring higher oxidative capacity in women and greater glycolytic capacity in men. Those differences could translate, in part, into distinct cardiometabolic payoffs per minute of similar intensity. The authors are careful here, mechanisms remain hypotheses, and the observational design cannot prove causality. Still, across numerous sensitivity checks, the pattern held.

The granular results are instructive. Each additional day that participants met the daily equivalent of the 150 minute guideline associated with lower CHD risk, again with stronger effects in women. Among patients with CHD, increasing the number of guideline meeting days was linked to lower all cause mortality, with a steeper gradient in women. Dose response curves based on the accelerometer time series illustrate these trends cleanly, and they make an intuitive point: you do not have to overhaul your life to collect cardiovascular dividends, especially if you are a woman starting from low baseline activity.

“Compared with male individuals, females derive equivalent health benefits with only half the exercise time.”

What This Means For Everyday Advice

For clinicians, public health teams, and app designers, the signal is clear. Wearables can turn a blunt weekly total into trackable, day by day goals that meet people where they are. For women, especially those juggling unpaid caregiving or inflexible schedules, this evidence supports realistic prescriptions that still deliver meaningful risk reduction. For men, the takeaway is not grim, it is a reminder that more minutes are often needed to achieve the same endpoint, and that consistency across the week helps.

There are caveats. UK Biobank skews healthier and less socioeconomically deprived than the general population, which may limit generalizability. The mortality analysis, while persuasive, had fewer events, and CHD specific deaths were relatively rare. Biological explanations for the sex gap remain to be nailed down with mechanistic work. None of that erases the core pattern seen in objective movement data across more than 85,000 people.

Here is the practical translation. If you are counseling a woman who feels she cannot spare an hour a day, tell her that 35 minutes on most days, done briskly, is not just acceptable, it is potent. If you are counseling a man, steer him toward closer to an hour on most days for comparable protection. Above all, tie goals to the watch on the wrist, the steps to the market, the bike to work. The path to a stronger heart may be shorter for many women than they have been told.

Nature Cardiovascular Research: 10.1038/s44161-025-00732-z