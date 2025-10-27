Your Brain’s Wiring Reveals What Each Region Actually Does

Neuroscientists have long suspected that the way different brain regions connect determines what those regions do. Makes sense; a language processing area should wire up differently than a visual processing center. But proving this connection across the entire brain, for all its varied functions, hadn’t been done. Until now.

Researchers at Ohio State University analyzed brain scans from 1,018 people and found that connectivity patterns reliably predict brain function across 33 different cognitive processes. From speech to decision-making to face recognition, each brain region has what the team calls a unique connectivity fingerprint. The findings appear in Network Neuroscience.

Fingerprints for Every Mental Function

Lead author Kelly Hiersche, a doctoral student in psychology at Ohio State, describes the work as providing a bird’s eye view of the whole brain rather than focusing on isolated functions. Previous studies had shown links between connectivity and specific abilities like perception or social cognition. This study scales up.

Hiersche explains the implications: “We found evidence suggesting that connectivity is a fundamental organizational principle governing brain function, which has implications for understanding what happens when things go wrong in the brain.”

The researchers pulled data from the Human Connectome Project, which included MRI scans showing how different brain regions connect. Then they used NeuroQuery, an online tool that generates brain activity maps for various cognitive processes. By building computational models linking connectivity patterns with expected brain activation, they could predict whether a given region would light up during tasks like listening to music or making decisions.

Co-author Zeynep Saygin, an associate professor of psychology at Ohio State, offers an analogy: “Just like how everyone’s fingerprint is unique, we find that different brain regions have uniquely identifying connectivity fingerprints based on what mental function they perform.”

Higher Skills Show Tighter Connections

One unexpected pattern emerged: the tightest connections appeared in regions handling higher-level skills like executive function and memory, not in areas managing sensory processing or social cognition. Hiersche thinks the difference might relate to development time. Sensory and social skills develop relatively quickly in children. Executive function and memory take years to fully mature.

She speculates: “These higher-level skills take many years to develop in people, much longer than sensory or social skills. It may be that as you continually use these regions of the brain for them to develop, it results in this very tight link between connectivity and function for these higher-order skills.”

Senior author David Osher, an assistant professor of psychology, notes the study confirms something neuroscientists have believed but hadn’t explicitly demonstrated at this scale. The connectivity patterns that make a language area unique, for instance, are now visible and measurable.

Osher states: “It supports a broadly held hypothesis among neuroscientists, that brain connectivity determines brain function, but this has not been explicitly shown until now, and not across such a large breadth of cognitive domains.”

The practical value lies in establishing baselines. With a clear picture of how connectivity and function align in healthy young adults, researchers can now study people with neurological conditions and pinpoint exactly where their brain networks diverge from normal patterns. It’s a reference map for understanding what goes wrong in diseases, injuries, or developmental disorders.

Hiersche sums it up: “Knowing that connectivity is a general organizational principle of brain function across the entire brain provides a foundation for future work in this area.”

The brain is absurdly complicated, with roughly 86 billion neurons making trillions of connections. But patterns exist. This study shows those patterns are consistent enough that you can look at how a brain region wires up and make solid predictions about what it’s built to do. Not a bad achievement for scanning 1,018 people and crunching the numbers.

Journal: Network Neuroscience

Study: https://doi.org/10.1162/netn.a.504