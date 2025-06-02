Your Mouth Bacteria May Reveal How Long You Sleep

The trillions of bacteria living in your mouth might hold clues about your sleep habits, according to new research examining American teenagers and young adults.

Scientists discovered that people who sleep longer than recommended have significantly more diverse oral microbiomes—a finding that opens an unexpected window into the complex relationship between sleep and the microscopic ecosystems thriving in our bodies.

The study tracked 1,332 participants aged 16 to 26, revealing that the 3 percent who reported long sleep durations showed markedly different patterns of oral bacteria compared to their peers with healthy sleep habits. This discovery marks one of the first times researchers have linked oral microbiome diversity to sleep patterns in adolescents, a critical developmental period when both sleep and oral health undergo significant changes.

Beyond the Gut: A New Microbial Frontier

“For more than two decades, researchers have hypothesized that the microbiome is largely overlooked as a determinant of health and disease,” explained Marie-Rachelle Narcisse, assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. While most microbiome research has focused on gut bacteria, this study shifts attention to the mouth—one of the most densely populated microbial habitats in the human body.

The human oral cavity hosts hundreds of bacterial species in a delicate balance. These microscopic communities don’t just affect dental health; they serve as gatekeepers at the body’s entry point, influencing everything from immune function to inflammation levels throughout the body.

The Numbers Tell a Story

The research team analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, examining four different measures of microbial diversity. They found that teenagers and young adults who slept longer than recommended showed higher diversity across three key indicators:

43 more operational taxonomic units (a measure of bacterial variety)

Nearly 3-point higher phylogenetic diversity scores

0.64 higher Shannon-Weiner index values

But here’s where it gets interesting: while about half of teenagers (50.6%) and six in ten young adults (61.2%) reported healthy sleep durations according to American Academy of Sleep Medicine guidelines, only a small fraction experienced long sleep. The AASM recommends 8-10 hours for teens and 7-9 hours for young adults.

The Bigger Picture: What the Abstract Reveals

Digging deeper into the research reveals crucial context missing from initial reports. The study adjusted for complex survey design factors and controlled for multiple variables when examining the relationship between sleep and oral microbiome diversity. This methodological rigor strengthens the findings’ reliability.

Perhaps more intriguingly, the researchers measured diversity using sophisticated indices that capture not just how many different bacterial species are present, but also their evolutionary relationships and relative abundance. The Inverse Simpson index—the only measure that didn’t show significant associations with sleep duration—specifically examines species dominance patterns, suggesting that while long sleepers have more bacterial variety, no single species overwhelmingly dominates their oral ecosystem.

A Two-Way Street?

The findings raise a chicken-and-egg question: Does altered sleep change the oral microbiome, or do certain bacterial communities influence sleep patterns? Poor sleep can weaken immune function and increase inflammation, potentially creating conditions where different bacterial populations thrive. Conversely, oral bacteria produce various metabolites that could theoretically influence sleep-regulating systems.

“Our findings suggest that targeting the oral microbiome to improve adolescent sleep health, or conversely, improving sleep to influence the oral microbiome, holds the promise to offer more accessible, cost-effective intervention strategies,” Narcisse noted.

Why Adolescence Matters

The focus on teenagers and young adults isn’t arbitrary. Adolescence brings dramatic shifts in sleep-wake cycles, driven by biological changes that make teens naturally night owls. It’s also when oral health habits solidify—or deteriorate. Understanding how these two systems interact during this pivotal period could inform interventions that benefit long-term health.

Consider the typical teenager: staying up late scrolling social media, perhaps neglecting nighttime tooth brushing, then sleeping until noon on weekends. Each of these behaviors could influence oral bacterial communities in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

Looking Forward

This research, supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, represents just the beginning. Scientists need to determine whether these associations hold up in longitudinal studies and whether interventions targeting either sleep or oral bacteria could improve overall health outcomes.

For now, the message remains nuanced. While maintaining recommended sleep durations and good oral hygiene remain important, this study reminds us that our bodies’ systems interconnect in surprising ways. The bacteria in your mouth might know more about your sleep habits than you think—and understanding that connection could unlock new approaches to adolescent health.

The findings will be presented at SLEEP 2025, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, on June 10 in Seattle.