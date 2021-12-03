Cover crops make vineyards more sustainable; strategy can be marketing tool

A large percentage of both groups — and many older consumers, too — will respond favorably to winery marketing that emphasizes the sustainability of their operations, she added.

“But in today’s world, sustainability can mean almost anything, and we’re seeing a consumer group that wants to be educated and wants to know exactly what is going on with sustainable wine production,” Kelley said. “So, being descriptive about what it actually means to include cover crops in a vineyard is a way to be attractive to them.”

Cover crops in vineyards are increasingly relevant, contends another member of the wine and grape team in the College of Agricultural Sciences, Michela Centinari, associate professor of viticulture. She pointed out that excessive precipitation events have greatly increased in frequency and severity in some grape-growing regions, including the U.S. Northeast, due to climate change.