Gut Bacteria Linked to Food Addiction: New Hope for Obesity Treatment

A new study from Austria has uncovered a direct connection between specific gut bacteria and food addiction in both mice and humans. The research, published in the journal Gut, offers new insights into the complex relationship between gut microbiota and eating disorders.

Researchers from an international team, led by Professor Elena Martín-García of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain, used the Yale Food Addiction Scale to identify food addiction in mice and humans. They found striking similarities in gut bacteria composition between food-addicted mice and humans.

Bacterial Culprits and Protectors Identified

The study revealed an increase in Proteobacteria and a decrease in Actinobacteria in food-addicted subjects. Additionally, both mice and humans with food addiction showed lower levels of a specific bacteria called Blautia.

Professor Martín-García explained, “The findings in both mice and humans suggested that specific microbiota could be protective in preventing food addiction. In particular, the strong similarities in the amount of Blautia underlined the potential beneficial effects of this particular gut bacteria.”

To test this theory, researchers administered prebiotics known to increase Blautia levels in mice. The results were promising, with significant improvements in food addiction symptoms observed.

MicroRNAs: Another Piece of the Puzzle

The team also investigated the role of microRNAs (miRNAs) in food addiction. By manipulating specific miRNAs in the medial prefrontal cortex of mice, they were able to create subjects more vulnerable to developing food addiction.

Professor Rafael Maldonado, who leads the research laboratory, stated, “These results from our study may allow us to identify new biomarkers for food addiction and, most importantly, to evaluate whether the beneficial bacteria could be used as potential new treatments for this obesity-related behaviour, which, at present, lacks any effective therapeutic approaches.”

This research marks a significant step forward in understanding the complex interplay between gut bacteria, brain function, and eating disorders. It opens up new possibilities for developing targeted treatments for food addiction and related conditions.

Professor Richard Roche, Deputy Head of the Department of Psychology at Maynooth University, who was not involved in the study, commented on its significance: “Compulsive eating and food addiction is a growing problem worldwide. There are many factors that contribute to it, in particular the environment that people live in and the availability of certain types of food. However, we’ve known for some time that there are probably contributing factors for eating disorders and the research by Professor Martín-García and colleagues shows how the different types of bacteria in the gut have an impact on brain function and vice versa in humans and mice. This understanding opens the way to developing potential new treatments for eating disorders, and we look forward to seeing more research in this area.”

As research in this field continues, the potential for new, targeted treatments for food addiction and obesity grows. The intricate relationship between gut bacteria, brain function, and eating behaviors offers a promising avenue for future interventions in the fight against obesity and related disorders.