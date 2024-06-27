California’s Solar-Powered ‘Resilience Hubs’ Could Generate 8GW, Slash Carbon Emissions

As climate change intensifies natural disasters and power outages across the United States, California is exploring an innovative solution: solar-powered “resilience hubs”. A new study reveals these hubs could generate a staggering 8 gigawatts of power while cutting the state’s carbon emissions by 5 million tons annually.

Empowering Communities During Crises

Resilience hubs are community facilities like schools, libraries, and places of worship equipped with solar panels and battery systems. During power outages, these hubs provide critical services such as phone charging, air conditioning, and power for medical devices. Unlike temporary emergency centers, these hubs operate year-round, supporting vulnerable populations even outside of crisis periods.

The demand for these hubs is skyrocketing. Senior scientist Patrick Murphy notes, “Demand for resilience hubs remains high. California’s Strategic Growth Council awarded 11 grants for resilience hubs in February 2024, but more than 100 communities requested funding.”

A team from PSE Healthy Energy identified nearly 20,000 potential sites for these solar-powered hubs across California. Their analysis, published in the journal Risk Analysis, examined optimal system designs for everyday operations and additional needs during outages.

Challenges and Opportunities Across California

The study uncovered regional variations in the feasibility and impact of resilience hubs:

1. Coastal northern California faces challenges during rainy, snowy winters, while southern California’s Imperial Valley struggles when summer heat outpaces rooftop solar production.

2. Some regions may require more sites or larger roof spaces to meet energy needs during certain seasons.

3. If grid power is available, the potential capacity of these hubs could serve about 15.8 million people – roughly 40% of California’s population.

4. The economics of solar+battery systems vary based on local sunshine and utility rates. Areas with abundant sunlight and high utility costs see the most financial benefit from switching to solar power.

Murphy emphasizes the year-round benefits of these hubs: “Hubs provide services year-round, not just during disasters. So they can also help build a community’s adaptive capacity – before a disaster hits.”

While the total cost of implementing solar+battery systems for everyday use is offset by utility savings, additional upfront capital is needed to meet resilience needs, primarily for increased battery storage.

As California grapples with intensifying climate impacts, these solar-powered resilience hubs offer a promising path forward. By providing critical services during emergencies and clean energy year-round, they could play a crucial role in building more resilient, sustainable communities across the state.