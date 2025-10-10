Brain Cells That Thrive On Uncertainty Found At UCLA

In a quiet UCLA lab, a rat peers at a glowing touchscreen. Its task seems simple: tap the right icon to earn a sugary pellet. But there is a twist, because sometimes the reward appears, and sometimes it does not. That uncertainty, the researchers discovered, is what excites a newly identified group of brain cells the most.

Scientists found that a cluster of neurons in the orbitofrontal cortex, a region just above the eyes, becomes highly active when the outcome of a choice is unknown. These cells appear to help the brain stay flexible when the rules change. The discovery could help explain how people adapt to shifting circumstances, and why some brains struggle to do so in anxiety or addiction.

Neurons That Light Up For The Unknown

The orbitofrontal cortex, or OFC, helps animals and people learn which actions bring rewards or disappointment. Yet until now, it was unclear what happens in the OFC when outcomes are uncertain. UCLA behavioral neuroscientist Alicia Izquierdo and her team wanted to find out. Using miniature microscopes and genetic tools, they tracked individual neurons while rats learned a touchscreen task in which reward probabilities kept shifting.

At first, any choice led to a treat. Later, the pattern changed: one touch spot offered a 70 percent chance of a food pellet, the other only 30 percent. A calcium dye allowed the scientists to see neurons flash with activity as the rats chose. As uncertainty increased, a special group of cells lit up most strongly.

“If we have full knowledge of the things that will happen, then we really do not need to learn, and we do not have to adapt our behavior,” said Alicia Izquierdo. “But that is rarely the case.”

To test their function, the researchers used a drug that temporarily silenced those neurons. Without them, the rats lost their knack for strategy. They failed to recognize which option was better and stopped adjusting when the rules changed.

“The rat has to be constantly adapting to a changing environment,” said Juan Luis Romero-Sosa. “We found subpopulations of neurons in this specific region of the frontal cortex that seem to get more interested in the task as it gets more and more uncertain.”

Why Uncertainty Matters To The Brain

When the orbitofrontal cortex was turned off, the animals made poor choices and could not track which side was more likely to give a reward. The brain’s internal system for handling probability collapsed. According to Izquierdo, this may mirror what happens in people who have trouble coping with change or ambiguity. The neurons that thrive on uncertainty may be less active in disorders marked by rigid thought, such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress, or substance use problems.

The study also shows how different parts of the frontal cortex share duties. The secondary motor cortex, or M2, remained most active when decisions were predictable, while the OFC came alive when the odds grew murky. It is as if one region specializes in habit and the other in surprise.

That division could explain why humans can both master routines and adapt when those routines fail. It also suggests why an inflexible brain may feel trapped when faced with change. These uncertainty-tuned neurons seem to keep behavior balanced between precision and adaptability.

Izquierdo sees uncertainty not as confusion but as the driving force of intelligence. “These experiments are showing us that there is this dynamic between gaining expertise while also adapting to uncertainty,” she said. “If you want to be flexible, you cannot be too precise, and vice versa.”

The findings open the possibility that treatments could one day target these specific neurons to help people stuck in harmful thought loops. For now, the message is simple: our brains evolved to learn best when outcomes are not guaranteed. Uncertainty is not a flaw to be erased but the reason we keep thinking, choosing, and learning at all.

Nature Communications: 10.1038/s41467-025-08931-7