Brain’s Fortress Holds Strong Against Alzheimer’s

The brain’s protective shield may be tougher than scientists thought. In findings that upend decades of assumptions about Alzheimer’s disease, researchers at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have discovered that the blood-brain barrier remains remarkably intact in mice engineered to develop the condition, even as toxic plaques accumulate in their brains.

The discovery, published July 23 in Fluids and Barriers of the CNS, challenges the widespread belief that Alzheimer’s causes the barrier to leak like a compromised dam. If the findings hold up in humans, they could fundamentally reshape how pharmaceutical companies design drugs to treat the disease.

Testing the Fortress

Ehsan Nozohouri, a graduate research assistant who led the study, injected mice with a harmless sugar molecule tagged with carbon-13 isotopes. The molecule, sucrose, normally cannot cross the blood-brain barrier, that tightly linked network of endothelial cells lining brain blood vessels that acts as a bouncer, blocking 99% of large molecules and over 95% of smaller ones.

“The BBB excludes 99% of large molecules, like proteins, and over 95% of smaller ones, including many drugs. That’s why understanding whether it stays intact in Alzheimer’s is critical, especially for developing effective treatments.”

Using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry and laser microdissection to track the sugar’s journey, the team found virtually no leakage into brain tissue. Sucrose levels remained extremely low in both Alzheimer’s and healthy mice, whether young or old. Even in critical memory centers like the hippocampus and cortex, no differences emerged between diseased and control animals.

Most surprisingly, even when researchers zoomed in on tissue immediately surrounding amyloid plaques, those protein clumps that define Alzheimer’s pathology, the barrier held. The mortar sealing barrier cells together, proteins called tight junctions, remained mostly unaffected.

The Leaky Barrier Myth

The assumption of barrier breakdown has deep roots. For years, imaging studies and some tissue analyses have suggested the barrier fails in Alzheimer’s, with reports of albumin and other blood proteins infiltrating brain tissue. Some researchers have built entire drug delivery strategies around the premise that medications could slip through a compromised barrier more easily.

But the Texas Tech findings paint a different picture. While the team did observe some structural abnormalities near plaques, including discontinuous tight junction proteins and distorted capillary shapes, these localized changes did not translate into functional leakage. The barrier’s job is not just to look intact under a microscope but to actually block molecules from crossing, and by that measure, it performed admirably.

The discrepancy may come down to methodology. Many previous studies relied on imaging techniques or immunohistochemistry, methods that can reveal structural changes but may not accurately reflect actual permeability. The Texas Tech team combined multiple approaches: pharmacokinetic analysis, high-resolution imaging, and direct measurement of sugar concentrations in laser-microdissected tissue samples.

One intriguing exception emerged in the olfactory bulbs, the brain regions responsible for smell. These showed roughly three times higher permeability to sucrose compared to other areas, a pattern consistent across all mice regardless of disease status. The finding hints at fundamental differences in how blood vessels are organized in different brain regions, though researchers cannot yet explain why.

Ulrich Bickel, the study’s principal investigator, and his team used Tg2576 mice, animals genetically engineered to produce human amyloid protein with a mutation found in familial Alzheimer’s. By 16 months of age, these mice develop substantial plaque deposits covering roughly 2% of the cortex and hippocampus, along with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, the accumulation of amyloid in blood vessel walls.

“Our findings challenge the assumption of widespread BBB leakiness in Alzheimer’s disease. This means that drug delivery strategies may need to be designed with the understanding that the barrier is not broadly compromised.”

The implications cut both ways. On one hand, an intact barrier is good news, the brain retains a crucial defense mechanism even as disease progresses. On the other, it means drugs designed to enter the brain must still overcome formidable obstacles. Pharmaceutical companies developing antibody therapies for Alzheimer’s cannot count on a leaky barrier to help their large molecules reach their targets.

The FDA has approved several monoclonal antibodies that show modest ability to slow cognitive decline, including drugs that have made headlines for their high costs and occasional side effects like brain swelling and microhemorrhages. As a next step, Nozohouri said the team could study rodent versions of these approved antibodies to determine whether they cause any barrier disruption through those side effects.

Of course, mice are not people. The Tg2576 model captures some features of Alzheimer’s but lacks others, particularly the tau tangles that appear alongside amyloid plaques in human brains. Whether the blood-brain barrier remains equally resilient in human Alzheimer’s patients remains an open question, one that will require careful studies using similar quantitative methods.

For now, the research serves as a reminder that assumptions in neuroscience, even long-standing ones, deserve periodic reassessment. The brain’s fortress may be more formidable than anyone realized, a humbling thought for those trying to breach its walls with therapeutic intent.

Fluids and Barriers of the CNS: 10.1186/s12987-025-00685-2