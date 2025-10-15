Can Fear Of Forest Spirits Help Protect The Environment?

A provocative idea returns from the deep woods. New modeling suggests that fear of supernatural punishment, the kind found in folklore about forest guardians and river gods, can deter people from trashing shared natural resources.

The study, led by Assistant Professor Shota Shibasaki of Doshisha University and published October 15, 2025, in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, uses evolutionary game theory to test when such beliefs might actually improve conservation outcomes. The work links three moving parts, belief strength, extraction behavior, and resource levels, then asks which combinations stabilize restraint.

Picture a mossy mountain path under cedars after rain, stone shrines beaded with water, a wooden gate half swallowed by ferns. In many traditions, these are not empty places. They are watched. Folklore says arrogance brings consequences, so people step lightly. The question is whether that cultural logic can still change behavior today.

Shibasaki and colleagues model a public goods game with environmental feedback. Individuals choose low or high extraction. Resources regrow logistically. Belief in punishment imposes an internal cost on would be overusers. Cultural transmission occurs through positive and negative missionary events, which govern how fast belief spreads or decays. The team varies parameters, then tracks which strategies persist and how much nature remains.

“I am interested in how human culture, including supernatural beliefs, affects the natural environment and vice versa.”

Two conditions emerge. First, fear of punishment must exceed the short term temptation to overexploit, or restraint collapses. Second, belief cannot be so punishing that nobody adopts it, because transmission must still outpace loss. Meet both thresholds and cooperative believers spread, enforcement costs the community nothing, and resources rebound without police or fines.

What The Model Tested

The researchers formalize temptation as the benefit gap between selfish and cooperative extraction, which grows with resource abundance. They encode fear as a cost borne only by selfish believers, and let its strength scale with perceived richness of nature. Cultural change is treated epidemiologically, with rates for acquiring or losing belief through contact with others.

From there, the model generates clear regimes. With weak fear or strong disbelief, selfish non believers dominate and the commons erodes to a minimum. Introduce positive transmission and adequate fear, and cooperative believers take over, yielding the highest steady state resources. In intermediate zones, mixes persist or oscillations appear, but average resource levels still improve when cooperative believers remain in the population.

Importantly, the analysis also shows limits. If negative transmission overwhelms positive transmission, disbelief spreads and selfish strategies lock in. If cooperative extraction is too close to selfish extraction, temptation stays high and belief must be unrealistically strong to compensate.

Why It Matters Now

For policy, the levers are simple. Increase the perceived cost of overuse (through narrative, ritual, or moral education) and increase the transmissibility of conservation norms. Either move can push a community across the thresholds where restraint becomes self sustaining. That does not require inventing new stories. Many places already hold narratives about sacred groves, river spirits, or mountain guardians. Partnering with trusted voices can raise positive transmission without coercion.

The authors argue that the same logic applies to secular ethics. Swap fear of spirits for internalized guilt or pride, and the inequality remains, prosocial emotions must outweigh temptation, and their transmission must exceed erosion. The point is not to litigate metaphysics. It is to map the minimal conditions under which culture carries enforcement for free.

There are caveats. The model is qualitative and omits measurable magnitudes for fear, temptation, or transmission in real communities. Field tests would need careful ethics, clear community consent, and respect for local traditions. Still, by formalizing how belief, behavior, and ecology co evolve, the work offers a compact design space for interventions that are culturally grounded and low cost.

“Growing up in Japan, I am familiar with folklore that portrayed nature as sacred and spiritually guarded.”

Seen this way, tengu on a trail or spirits by a river are not just stories. They are social technologies that lower monitoring costs, make restraint salient, and keep shared resources intact. In places where formal enforcement is thin, the right cultural switches could mean fuller forests, cleaner water, and more resilient livelihoods.

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications: 10.1057/s41599-025-05734-7