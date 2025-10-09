Cancer Patients Who Quit Smoking Live Longer

Here’s something most oncologists already suspected but rarely acted on: people with cancer who quit smoking live longer than those who don’t. What’s surprising is how much longer, and that the benefit holds even for patients with advanced disease—a group often overlooked when it comes to smoking cessation support.

A new study tracking more than 13,000 cancer patients at Washington University’s Siteman Cancer Center found that those who continued smoking after diagnosis faced nearly double the risk of death compared to patients who quit within six months. The survival gap was stark: two years after their initial clinic visit, 85% of patients who quit smoking were still alive, compared to just 75% of those who continued.

Lifestyle change such as quitting smoking can prolong survival even more than some chemotherapies. Our research reinforces the idea that smoking cessation should be considered the fourth pillar of cancer care—alongside surgery, radiation therapy, and chemo/immunotherapy.

That’s lead author Dr. Steven Tohmasi from Siteman Cancer Center, making a claim that might sound hyperbolic until you look at the numbers. Patients who continued smoking had a 97% higher risk of death within two years compared to those who quit. Few chemotherapy regimens can boast that kind of impact.

The Fourth Pillar Nobody Talks About

The study caught patients across the disease spectrum: early-stage cancers, advanced metastatic disease, tobacco-related tumors like lung and head-and-neck cancers, and malignancies with no clear smoking link. What emerged was a consistent pattern. Current smokers died at higher rates than former smokers, who in turn died at higher rates than people who’d never smoked.

For patients with stage III or IV disease—the advanced cancers that make up more than 60% of the study population—quitting smoking cut mortality risk by half. This finding challenges a persistent myth in oncology: that it’s too late to quit once cancer reaches an advanced stage.

Senior author Dr. Li-Shiun Chen put it plainly: “It is never too late, and no one is ever ‘too sick’ to quit smoking.” Her team found that individuals with cancer who stop smoking after diagnosis live significantly longer than those who continue, even when cancer is advanced.

Why Doctors Skip the Conversation

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: oncologists often don’t bother offering smoking cessation support to patients with advanced cancer. The reasons vary—some assume it’s too late to make a difference, others prioritize immediate treatment over lifestyle changes, and many simply lack time during packed clinic appointments to discuss quitting strategies.

Of the 13% of patients in the study who were actively smoking at their first clinic visit, only about one in five quit within six months. That low success rate suggests that despite growing awareness, cessation support remains inconsistent at best.

Washington University’s approach—embedding cessation tools directly into the electronic health record—represents one attempt to systematize what’s currently haphazard. The ELEVATE program, launched in 2018 with support from the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, prompts clinicians to assess smoking status, deliver scripted quit advice, and prescribe medications or behavioral therapy. It’s designed to be low-burden, fitting into existing workflow rather than requiring separate referrals or appointments.

Dr. James Davis from Duke Cancer Institute, who wasn’t involved in the research, offered measured praise while noting the study’s limitations. “Patients who quit smoking after their cancer diagnosis showed a two-fold lower rate of all-cause mortality. That is a huge effect,” he said. But because this is observational research rather than a randomized trial, he cautioned against inferring direct causality. “We can’t say with confidence that smoking cessation saved all of these people’s lives.”

Fair point. The study relied on patient self-reports rather than biochemical testing, meaning some people likely fibbed about quitting. And there’s always the possibility that people who quit smoking were healthier to begin with—though the size of the survival difference suggests quitting itself matters.

What’s clear is that the 2020 Surgeon General’s Report calling for more evidence on smoking cessation and cancer survival has been answered. Multiple studies published since then, including this one, show the same thing: quitting helps, even after diagnosis. The question now is whether oncologists will start treating tobacco like the modifiable risk factor it is, rather than an unfortunate detail in the patient’s social history.

Dr. Tohmasi argues that resources like the NCCN Guidelines for Smoking Cessation provide a framework for making these conversations routine. “They translate research into clear clinical steps, from assessing readiness to quit, to recommending effective medications, to offering behavioral counseling,” he noted. The goal is standardizing care so every patient receives evidence-based treatment rather than hit-or-miss advice.

For a disease that kills more than 600,000 Americans annually, ignoring a simple intervention that extends survival seems like a missed opportunity. Especially when the patients themselves—about half of those who smoke at diagnosis—say they want to quit. The tools exist. The evidence exists. What’s missing is the will to make smoking cessation as routine as ordering a CT scan.

Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network: 10.6004/jnccn.2025.7059