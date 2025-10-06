Dead Drivers Tell a Troubling Story About Cannabis Use

The numbers from the morgue paint a stark picture that recreational cannabis laws apparently can’t change: More than 40% of drivers killed in car crashes in a major Ohio county had active THC coursing through their bloodstreams when they died, and the state’s 2023 move to legalize recreational marijuana didn’t budge that figure even slightly.
A six-year analysis of 246 deceased drivers in Montgomery County reveals a public health problem that researchers say has been overshadowed by the push toward legalization. Between January 2019 and September 2024, coroners consistently found THC-positive results in roughly four out of every ten fatal crash victims who were tested. The yearly rates bounced around (from a low of 25.7% to a high of 48.9%) but averaged 41.9% overall.
What makes the findings particularly concerning isn’t just the prevalence, but the potency. The average blood THC level among positive cases measured 30.7 nanograms per milliliter, a concentration that dwarfs the 2 to 5 ng/mL thresholds most states use to define impairment. At those levels, drivers weren’t dealing with residual traces from yesterday’s joint.
“An average level of 30.7 ng/mL generally means those people must have consumed marijuana at some time close to driving. This isn’t about residual use; it’s about recent consumption.”
That’s according to Dr. Akpofure P. Ekeh, a professor of surgery at Wright State University in Dayton, who led the research team. The findings will be presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2025 in Chicago this week.
Legalization Changed Nothing
Perhaps the study’s most provocative discovery is what didn’t happen. When Ohio legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, roughly halfway through the study period, the percentage of THC-positive deceased drivers barely moved: 42.1% before legalization versus 45.2% after. The legal shift that dominated headlines and sparked public debate apparently had zero impact on whether cannabis users decided to get behind the wheel while impaired.
The research relied on coroner records that included drug screening as part of standard autopsy procedures. Blood samples were typically drawn within hours of death, providing what researchers describe as an accurate snapshot of drivers’ conditions at the moment of their crashes. It’s data that exists precisely because these crashes were fatal, a selection bias that necessarily focuses on the most severe outcomes rather than the full spectrum of impaired driving incidents.
The consistency of the findings across six years suggests something deeper than statistical noise. Whether the rate hit 26% one year or 49% another, the underlying pattern remained: a substantial portion of people were using cannabis shortly before driving, with predictably deadly results.
The Messaging Gap
Dr. Ekeh argues the problem stems partly from an imbalance in public messaging. The cultural conversation around cannabis has tilted heavily toward normalization and legalization advocacy, while warnings about impaired driving have been drowned out.
“The messaging over the last few years has been just the push towards recreational legalization. The problem is that from a public health standpoint, there has not been enough emphasis on some of the downsides and the dangers that can occur.”
His prescription is straightforward: treat cannabis like alcohol when it comes to driving. Don’t smoke and drive. It’s not a revolutionary concept, but it’s one that clearly hasn’t penetrated as deeply as advocates might hope.
The study has limitations worth noting. It focuses on a single county in Ohio, and the research was presented as an abstract at a conference rather than published in a peer-reviewed journal. The data also can’t determine causation, whether THC directly caused these crashes or simply happened to be present in drivers who crashed for other reasons. And because the sample includes only deceased drivers, it can’t speak to the broader population of impaired drivers who survive their crashes or never crash at all.
Still, the findings add weight to growing concerns about cannabis-impaired driving at a moment when more states continue to liberalize their marijuana laws. The researchers suggest that legalization without robust public health messaging may be creating a dangerous void, one that’s being filled, quite literally, by bodies in the coroner’s office.
Co-authors of the study include Lois Nguapa, Clara Mussin Phillips, and Ann Cardosi.
Study Citation: Journal of the American College of Surgeons: 10.1097/01.XCS.0001062845.59348.00
If our reporting has informed or inspired you, please consider making a donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, empowers us to continue delivering accurate, engaging, and trustworthy science and medical news. Independent journalism requires time, effort, and resources—your support ensures we can keep uncovering the stories that matter most to you.
Join us in making knowledge accessible and impactful. Thank you for standing with us!
5 thoughts on “Dead Drivers Tell a Troubling Story About Cannabis Use”
The Prohibition of cannabis and Reefer Madness are only pushed and believed by a very small, lunatic-fringe minority of irrational looney-tune Holier Than Thou types that are on a never ending little personal moral-crusade and witch-hunt against relatively benign cannabis and it’s consumers. The rest of us sane, rational, normal Americans just laugh our butts off at and mock utterly desperate lying prohibitionists and their ridiculous Reefer-Madness-Rhetoric as the comedy show they truly are!
Fear of Cannabis Legalization Nationwide is unfounded. Not based on any science or fact whatsoever. So please prohibitionists, we beg you to give your scare tactics, “Conspiracy Theories” and “Doomsday Scenarios” over the inevitable Legalization of Cannabis Nationwide a rest. Nobody is buying them anymore these days. Okay?
Furthermore, if all prohibitionists get when they look into that nice, big and shiny crystal ball of theirs, while wondering about the future of cannabis legalization, is horror, doom, and despair, well then I suggest they return that thing as quickly as possible and reclaim the money they shelled out for it, since it’s obviously defective.
The prohibition of cannabis has not decreased the supply nor the demand for cannabis at all. Not one single iota, and it never will. Just a huge and complete waste of our tax dollars to continue criminalizing citizens for choosing a natural, non-toxic, relatively benign plant proven to be much safer than alcohol.
If prohibitionists are going to take it upon themselves to worry about “saving us all” from ourselves, then they need to start with the drug that causes more death and destruction than every other drug in the world COMBINED, which is alcohol!
Why do prohibitionists feel the continued need to vilify and demonize cannabis when they could more wisely focus their efforts on a real, proven killer, alcohol, which again causes more destruction, violence, and death than all other drugs, COMBINED?
Prohibitionists really should get their priorities straight and/or practice a little live and let live. They’ll live longer, happier, and healthier, with a lot less stress if they refrain from being bent on trying to control others through Draconian Cannabis Laws.
There is absolutely no doubt now that the majority of Americans want to completely legalize cannabis nationwide. Our numbers grow on a daily basis.
The prohibitionist view on cannabis is the viewpoint of a minority and rapidly shrinking percentage of Americans. It is based upon decades of lies and propaganda.
Each and every tired old lie they have propagated has been thoroughly proven false by both science and society.
Their tired old rhetoric no longer holds any validity. The vast majority of Americans have seen through the sham of cannabis prohibition in this day and age. The number of prohibitionists left shrinks on a daily basis.
With their credibility shattered, and their not so hidden agendas visible to a much wiser public, what’s left for a cannabis prohibitionist to do?
Maybe, just come to terms with the fact that Cannabis Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that’s approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think, and there is nothing they can do to stop it!
Legalize Nationwide!…and Support All Cannabis Legalization Efforts!
“Cannabis is 114 times safer than drinking alcohol”
“Cannabis may be even safer than previously thought, researchers say”
“Cannabis may be even safer than previously thought, researchers say New study: We should stop fighting Cannabis legalization and focus on alcohol and tobacco instead By Christopher Ingraham February 23
Compared with other recreational drugs — including alcohol — Cannabis may be even safer than previously thought. And researchers may be systematically underestimating risks associated with alcohol use.
Those are the top-line findings of recent research published in the journal Scientific Reports, a subsidiary of Nature. Researchers sought to quantify the risk of death associated with the use of a variety of commonly used substances. They found that at the level of individual use, alcohol was the deadliest substance, followed by heroin and cocaine.”
-Washington Post
“The report discovered that Cannabis is 114 times less deadly than alcohol. Researchers were able to determine this by comparing the lethal doses with the amount of typical use. Through this approach, Cannabis had the lowest mortality risk to users out of all the drugs they studied. In fact—because the numbers were crossed with typical daily use—Cannabis is the only drug that tested as “low risk.”
-Complex
Duh! Didn’t anyone think about the hazard from extremely impaired drivers! Not just killing themselves but others. I guess the people who legalized it were HIGH!
Legalizing Cannabis will not create a massive influx of marijuana impaired drivers on our roads.
It will not create an influx of professionals (doctors, pilots, bus drivers, etc..) under the influence on the job either.
This is a prohibitionist propaganda scare tactic.
Truth: Responsible drivers don’t drive while impaired on any substance period!
Irresponsible drivers are already on our roads, and they will drive while impaired regardless of their drug of choice’s legality.
Therefore, legalizing cannabis will have little impact on the amount of cannabis impaired drivers on our roads.
The same thing applies to people being under the influence of cannabis on the job.
Responsible employees do not go to work impaired, period. Irresponsible employees already share our workplaces and they will come to work impaired regardless of their drug of choice’s legality.
Contrary to what prohibitionists are so desperately trying to get the public to believe wholeheartedly and without question, legalizing cannabis IS NOT adding anything new into our society that wasn’t always there and widely available already.
Therefore cannabis legalization does not lead to some massive influx of new cannabis consumers. The very same people who have been consuming cannabis during it’s prohibition are for the most part the very same ones who will be consuming cannabis when it’s legal.
The prohibition of cannabis has never prevented cannabis’s widespread availability nor anyone from consuming cannabis that truly desires to do so.
Cannabis has been ingrained within our society since the days of our founding fathers and part of human culture since biblical times, for thousands of years.
So, since cannabis has always been with us and humans already have thousands upon thousands of years worth of experience with cannabis, what great calamities and “Doomsday Scenarios” do prohibitionists really think will happen now due to current legalization efforts that have never ever happened before in all human history?
Legalize Nationwide Federally Now!
The Prohibition of cannabis and Reefer Madness are only pushed and believed by a very small, lunatic-fringe minority of irrational looney-tune Holier Than Thou types that are on a never ending little personal moral-crusade and witch-hunt against relatively benign cannabis and it’s consumers. The rest of us sane, rational, normal Americans just laugh our butts off at and mock utterly desperate lying prohibitionists and their ridiculous Reefer-Madness-Rhetoric as the comedy show they truly are!