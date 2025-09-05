Electron Beam Turns Adamantane Into Diamonds at Room Temperature

The old rule of diamond making is simple: heat and crush carbon until it gives in. But researchers in Tokyo just broke that rule, showing that a stream of electrons can coax organic molecules into sparkling order at surprisingly mild conditions.

The work, published in Science, demonstrates that a carbon cage molecule called adamantane can be transformed into defect-free nanodiamonds using an electron beam inside a transmission electron microscope (TEM). The process happens at low temperatures and without the geologic violence usually required, opening a new window onto how matter behaves under radiation.

Professor Eiichi Nakamura of the University of Tokyo has spent two decades chasing this possibility. He and his team carefully prepared tiny adamantane crystals, then exposed them to electron energies of 80 to 200 kiloelectron volts while keeping the samples chilled between 296 and 100 kelvins. Within seconds, the molecules shed hydrogen atoms and began knitting themselves into diamond lattices as hydrogen gas bubbled away.

“Computational data gives you ‘virtual’ reaction paths, but I wanted to see it with my eyes,” Nakamura said.

The images captured by the TEM reveal spherical nanodiamonds growing up to 10 nanometers across. What looks like alchemy is really chemistry: the tetrahedral carbon skeleton of adamantane matches diamond’s architecture, making it uniquely suited to the conversion. Other hydrocarbons failed when tested under the same beam.

For anyone who has tried to image organic materials with an electron microscope, the result is astonishing. Organic matter usually crumbles under the beam’s scrutiny, reduced to blurry carbon smears. Yet here, the beam becomes the sculptor, not the destroyer. The diamonds that emerge are defect-free, something industrial high-pressure methods struggle to deliver.

The implications stretch far beyond pretty crystals. By showing that electron irradiation can trigger controlled, constructive chemistry in delicate molecules, the study suggests new uses for TEM itself. Instead of a destructive probe, it can act as a reactor and a recorder at the same time, capturing the birth of materials at atomic resolution.

“This example of diamond synthesis is the ultimate demonstration that electrons do not destroy organic molecules but let them undergo well-defined chemical reactions, if we install suitable properties in molecules to be irradiated,” Nakamura explained.

The team also connects their laboratory diamonds to cosmic ones. Meteorites and uranium-rich rocks are known to contain nanodiamonds whose origins were murky. High-energy particles in space or underground could be driving the same sort of bond-breaking and bond-making witnessed in Nakamura’s microscope.

And then there is the quantum angle. Perfect nanodiamonds can host dopant atoms that behave as quantum dots, a foundation for future quantum computers and ultrasensitive detectors. The study therefore links jewelry’s hardest gem to some of technology’s softest dreams.

Nakamura, who has long wrestled with skeptics in the TEM community, frames the result as a vindication. For him, it is proof that organic chemistry under the beam is not doomed to failure. His persistence has given science a new way to both make and watch diamonds grow, molecule by molecule, photon by photon.

The diamond, once a metaphor for permanence, is now becoming a tool for discovery. What else an electron beam might sculpt remains an open, and enticing, question.

Explainer: Diamonds form when carbon atoms bond in a rigid, tetrahedral lattice. On Earth this usually requires enormous heat and pressure. The Tokyo team bypassed those extremes by using an electron beam to strip hydrogen from adamantane, a cage-shaped carbon molecule with a diamond-like skeleton. With the hydrogens gone, the carbons linked up into diamond nanocrystals. The key insight is that the beam, rather than destroying the sample, can be tuned to drive specific chemical reactions while the microscope records the process in real time.

Journal: Science

DOI: 10.1126/science.adw2025