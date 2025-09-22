Europe’s Deadly Heat Toll: Over 62,000 Deaths in 2024

The numbers tell a stark story: Europe’s record-breaking summer of 2024 claimed more than 62,700 lives, marking it as one of the continent’s deadliest heat seasons on record. While temperatures soared to unprecedented levels, the human cost revealed troubling patterns about who suffers most when the mercury rises.

Italy bore the heaviest burden, with over 19,000 heat-related deaths – a figure that dwarfs many natural disasters. Spain followed with 6,700 deaths, then Germany with 6,300. But the raw numbers only tell part of the story. When researchers calculated death rates per million people, a different geography of vulnerability emerged: Greece topped the list with 574 deaths per million, followed by Bulgaria at 530 and Serbia at 379.

The Deadly Demographics of Heat

The data reveals heat’s discriminating nature. Women accounted for nearly 47% more deaths than men across the summer months, while people over 75 faced mortality rates 323% higher than younger age groups. These aren’t just statistics – they represent grandmothers, wives, and elderly men whose bodies couldn’t cope with prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.

“Although the summer of 2024 was the hottest on record according to Copernicus, in the specific regions of our study, the summers of 2022 and 2023 were actually hotter,” explains Tomáš Janoš, the study’s lead author from ISGlobal.

This apparent contradiction highlights a crucial point: location matters as much as temperature. The 2024 heat concentrated in southeastern Europe, where aging populations and limited air conditioning created perfect storms for mortality. Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina all experienced temperature anomalies exceeding 2.5°C above normal.

The three-year analysis, published in Nature Medicine, estimated over 181,000 heat-related deaths across Europe between 2022-2024. That’s roughly equivalent to wiping out a city the size of Salt Lake City. The 2022 summer remains the deadliest with nearly 68,000 deaths, followed by 2024’s toll and 2023’s relatively lower count of about 51,000 deaths.

Forecasting the Unforeseen

The research team didn’t just count deaths – they tested whether these tragedies could be predicted. Using a system called Forecaster.health, they demonstrated that deadly heat waves can be forecast with remarkable accuracy up to seven days in advance. In vulnerable regions like Athens, the system correctly identified health emergencies with near-perfect precision.

“Europe is the continent that is warming most quickly, at twice the global average,” Janoš noted, pointing to the Mediterranean basin and southeastern regions as emerging climate hotspots.

The forecasting capability offers hope for prevention. Public health officials could theoretically mobilize cooling centers, check on vulnerable residents, and adjust hospital staffing before temperatures peak. Yet the window for action remains narrow – forecast accuracy drops significantly beyond that crucial seven-day threshold.

The study’s methodology represents a significant advance in heat mortality research. Previous estimates relied on weekly temperature and mortality data, which researchers now know underestimates deaths by 5-20%. The new analysis used daily records from 654 regions across 32 countries, covering 539 million people – the largest dataset ever used for such research.

Climate scientists have long predicted that Europe would warm faster than the global average, but the speed of change has outpaced many models. The summer of 2024 marked the first time global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5°C – the threshold many climate agreements aimed to avoid.

For families across southern and eastern Europe, these aren’t abstract temperature targets but immediate threats. The research suggests that without aggressive adaptation measures, including widespread deployment of early warning systems, the death tolls of recent summers may become routine rather than exceptional.

The challenge now lies in translating scientific capability into public health action. The tools exist to predict deadly heat waves, but saving lives requires coordinated response across healthcare systems, social services, and community networks – all within that narrow seven-day window of reliable forecasting.

Nature Medicine: 10.1038/s41591-025-03954-7