Fairy Tales Could Shield Against the Mental Strain of Internet Browsing

Reading “Hansel and Gretel” might help protect the mind from internet fatigue. In a randomized controlled study of 412 postgraduate students, researchers from Vienna and London found that reading a classic Grimm fairy tale after online browsing boosted resilience and optimism compared to browsing without the tale.

The study, published in JMIR Formative Research, suggests that timeless stories may buffer the draining effects of digital life. Authors note that the effect should be tested in other populations and timeframes, but the results point to an accessible, low-cost strategy for supporting mental well-being in an online world.

Testing Stories as Psychological Buffers

The research team designed a 2×2 study with four groups: internet browsing with fairy tale, internet browsing without fairy tale, no internet browsing with fairy tale, and no internet browsing without fairy tale. Participants answered questionnaires measuring resilience and outlook on life. The design allowed the authors to isolate whether Grimm tales specifically countered the negative effects of browsing.

Browsing alone reduced resilience and optimism. But when participants read a Grimm story such as “Little Red Riding Hood” immediately afterward, their scores rose sharply. On average, resilience was nearly two points higher on a five-point scale compared with those who browsed but did not read a tale. Similarly, optimism increased from a mean score of 3.01 to 5.46 when fairy tales followed browsing.

How Stories Shape Resilience

The authors propose that classic fairy tales may work by engaging imagination, moral reasoning, and emotional regulation, countering the fragmented attention often induced by scrolling online. Their analysis showed that resilience partly mediated the relationship between browsing and outlook, meaning that fairy tales helped rebuild psychological resources drained by internet use.

Internet browsing without a tale: reduced resilience and more negative outlook

Internet browsing with a Grimm tale: significantly higher resilience and optimism

No browsing: neutral to positive effects regardless of tale

A Simple Tool for the Digital Age

In the broader context of digital health, the findings underscore how accessible interventions may help people cope with the side effects of online life. Unlike meditation apps or specialized therapies, fairy tales are free, culturally familiar, and require no technology.

“In a digital age saturated with fleeting content and instant gratification, the current study findings show that the enduring power of Grimm fairy tales may help offer a crucial antidote to the erosion of resilience and optimism caused by excessive internet browsing,” said study co-author Andreas B Eisingerich (JMIR Formative Research).

Next Steps for Research

The authors caution that their trial only examined short-term effects in postgraduate students. Further studies will need to test whether the benefits of reading classic stories extend to adolescents, older adults, or different cultural groups, and whether long-term reading habits could buffer chronic digital stress.

Still, the work highlights how revisiting timeless stories may offer a counterweight to digital overload. The researchers suggest that integrating fairy tales into daily routines could be a practical, evidence-based approach to sustaining mental well-being.

Journal: JMIR Formative Research

DOI: 10.2196/76770