Finding growth in catastrophe may heal both mind and body

A simple shift in mindset eased pain left by the pandemic.

In a randomized clinical trial led by Stanford University, adults who were guided to see catastrophes as potential opportunities showed measurable health benefits months later. Compared with a control group, participants reported fewer depressive symptoms and had lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation linked to chronic stress and disease. The findings, published August 26 in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, suggest that brief, scalable interventions may help communities recover from collective trauma like COVID-19.

From Pandemic Pain to Possibility

The COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a global surge in depression and anxiety, has also been a testing ground for resilience. Researchers in Stanford’s Mind & Body Lab and their collaborators asked a provocative question: could reframing catastrophe as an opportunity change not just minds, but bodies?

To test this, 379 adults were randomized into two groups. One group watched short videos about the chronology of the pandemic. The other group saw five videos explaining how people often grow after adversity, including increased appreciation for life, stronger relationships, and new opportunities. After each video, participants reflected on how their own pandemic experiences might encourage or hinder growth.

The Biology of Belief

Over the following three months, participants in the “catastrophes-as-opportunities” group showed significant improvements. Depression scores dropped compared with controls. Among the 101 participants who provided blood samples, CRP levels also fell, suggesting reduced systemic inflammation. These effects emerged gradually, pointing to behavioral and psychological shifts unfolding over time.

“As much as we might wish to live untouched by trauma or catastrophe, the reality is that few of us are spared from such struggle,” said Alia Crum, senior author and associate professor of psychology at Stanford University (Stanford Psychology).

Why Mindset Matters

The intervention belongs to a class of “psychologically wise” strategies that target high-leverage mental processes. Previous studies have shown that stress mindsets and illness mindsets shape coping and health outcomes. Here, researchers found that changes in how participants viewed catastrophes mediated improvements not only in depression, but also in post-traumatic growth, meaning, and negative affect.

Unlike traditional therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy or mindfulness training, which often require weeks of practice and professional guidance, this intervention took about one hour and was delivered entirely online. That accessibility could make it a valuable public health tool in times of crisis, when mental health resources are stretched thin.

Limits and Lessons

The study had its caveats. Dropout rates were higher in the unpaid arm, and the sample skewed white and highly educated. Some participants found the message of “opportunity in catastrophe” insensitive given the pandemic’s toll. And while CRP is a robust biomarker, it represents only one dimension of immune function.

Still, the results suggest that mindsets are not just abstract beliefs, but active ingredients in health. As co-first author Jesse Barrera noted, the goal was not blind optimism, but a balanced view that acknowledges suffering while making space for growth.

Key Findings

Sample size: 379 U.S. adults (average age 51, 75% female)

379 U.S. adults (average age 51, 75% female) Design: Double-blind randomized clinical trial, Oct 2022–Feb 2023

Double-blind randomized clinical trial, Oct 2022–Feb 2023 Intervention: Five brief online videos plus reflective writing, ~1 hour

Five brief online videos plus reflective writing, ~1 hour Control: Informational pandemic videos with quiz questions

Informational pandemic videos with quiz questions Outcome measures: Depression (PHQ-4), anxiety, post-traumatic growth, meaning, CRP biomarker

Depression (PHQ-4), anxiety, post-traumatic growth, meaning, CRP biomarker Results: Reduced depressive symptoms (p=0.009) and CRP (p=0.030) at 3 months in intervention group

Reduced depressive symptoms (p=0.009) and CRP (p=0.030) at 3 months in intervention group Safety: Remote participation; blood samples collected via at-home dried blood spot kits

Takeaway

A one-hour digital intervention that encouraged people to view catastrophes as potential opportunities reduced both depression and inflammation three months later. The findings show that mindsets can shape not only psychological resilience but also biological health, offering a low-cost strategy for recovery after large-scale crises.

Journal: Brain, Behavior, and Immunity

DOI: 10.1016/j.bbi.2025.07.011