Graphene Technology Pushes Brain Organoids Toward Faster Growth

The future of neuroscience may hinge on a sheet of carbon just one atom thick. Researchers at the University of California San Diego have unveiled a graphene-based technology that safely speeds up the development of human brain organoids. Published in Nature Communications, the method, called Graphene-Mediated Optical Stimulation (GraMOS), harnesses light and graphene’s optoelectronic properties to guide neurons into forming mature networks. The approach promises to transform research into age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and may even open pathways to brain–machine interfaces.

Why Brain Organoids Need a Boost

Brain organoids are miniature, stem-cell-derived models that mimic aspects of the human brain in three dimensions. They are valuable for exploring how diseases unfold at the cellular level. But there is a major drawback: they develop slowly, often remaining stuck in immature stages. That makes them less useful for studying neurodegenerative conditions that emerge after decades of life.

Traditional methods to stimulate neurons, such as optogenetics or direct electrical currents, either alter the genetic code or risk damaging fragile cells. GraMOS provides a non-invasive alternative by converting light into gentle electrical cues, nudging neurons to connect and communicate without disrupting their biology.

“We can now speed up brain organoid maturation without altering their genetic code, opening doors for disease research, brain–machine interfaces and other systems combining living brain cells with technology,” said Alysson Muotri, Ph.D., senior author and director of the UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute Integrated Space Stem Cell Orbital Research Center (UC San Diego Health).

How GraMOS Works

Graphene’s extraordinary optoelectronic properties allow it to absorb light and release electrons in a way that influences nearby neurons. In practice, this means researchers can shine light on graphene-coated surfaces or flakes embedded in organoids, triggering subtle electrical effects that encourage neural growth and maturation.

Key findings from the study include:

Faster development: Organoids formed stronger connections and better organized networks, even in models derived from Alzheimer’s patients.

Organoids formed stronger connections and better organized networks, even in models derived from Alzheimer’s patients. Safe stimulation: Long-term experiments showed no damage to neurons or organoid structures.

Long-term experiments showed no damage to neurons or organoid structures. Disease insight: Early Alzheimer’s organoids displayed functional network differences when stimulated, offering a new window into disease progression.

Early Alzheimer’s organoids displayed functional network differences when stimulated, offering a new window into disease progression. Robotic integration: Stimulated organoids were able to control a simple robot in real time, responding to environmental cues in under 50 milliseconds.

From Alzheimer’s Models to Robotics

The technology could reshape how scientists test treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. By accelerating development, researchers can observe functional brain-like networks sooner, streamlining drug testing and improving accuracy. In proof-of-concept experiments, graphene-interfaced organoids connected to a robotic system were able to process visual cues and direct movement, demonstrating the potential for hybrid systems that combine living neural tissue with machines.

Co-senior author Alex Savchenko, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nanotools Bioscience, emphasized its reliability: “It offers a reliable, repeatable way to activate neurons, which can transform both fundamental neuroscience and translational studies.”

Implications Beyond the Lab

Beyond Alzheimer’s disease, GraMOS could aid research into dementia, developmental brain disorders, and even regenerative medicine. The method’s ability to mimic real-world environmental input helps organoids model natural brain development more faithfully.

The findings also feed into the broader field of biohybrid robotics, where living cells and machines merge. In future applications, organoid-driven systems might serve as adaptive controllers for prosthetics, responsive neurointerfaces, or new forms of computation inspired by biology. While far from conscious machines, the demonstration highlights the untapped potential of merging graphene, neurons, and robotics.

Muotri sees the discovery as the beginning of a much larger journey: “The combination of graphene’s versatility and brain organoid biology could redefine what’s possible in neuroscience, from understanding the brain to creating entirely new technological paradigms.”

Journal: Nature Communications

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-62637-6