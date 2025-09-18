Hidden Heart Damage: How COVID Continues Haunting Millions

Five million people worldwide may be walking around with cardiac long COVID, their hearts silently struggling months or years after their initial infection cleared. While most recovered patients believe they’ve moved past the virus, new European guidelines reveal a darker reality: COVID-19 has triggered a cardiovascular crisis that extends far beyond hospital walls.

The comprehensive report, published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, represents the first major consensus on managing COVID’s lasting heart effects. Led by Professor Vassilios Vassiliou from University of East Anglia, the European Society of Cardiology assembled experts across the continent to tackle what they call COVID’s “profound and lasting impact” on cardiovascular health.

The Scope of Cardiac Damage

The numbers paint a sobering picture. Among nearly one billion documented COVID cases globally, researchers estimate that roughly 100 million people now live with long COVID. Of these, approximately 5% suffer from cardiac long COVID, experiencing chest pain, irregular heartbeat, breathlessness, and debilitating fatigue that can persist for years.

“Covid doesn’t only affect the lungs. It can also damage the heart and blood vessels, both during the acute infection and for months afterward.”

Professor Vassiliou’s warning carries particular weight for those with existing heart conditions, who face elevated risks both during infection and long afterward. The research shows that COVID patients, especially those requiring hospitalization, carry more than double the risk of cardiovascular events compared to the general population – a risk that can persist up to three years post-infection.

The virus attacks the cardiovascular system through multiple pathways. It triggers persistent inflammation, damages the delicate lining of blood vessels, promotes dangerous blood clot formation, and can directly injure heart muscle. These mechanisms explain why symptoms like chest pain and palpitations may emerge weeks or months after the acute infection resolves.

What makes cardiac long COVID particularly insidious is its ability to mimic other conditions. Patients often struggle to get proper diagnosis and treatment, sometimes turning to unproven therapies that can cause more harm than good. The new guidelines aim to change this by providing healthcare systems with clear protocols for recognition and management.

A Treatment Gap That Kills

Perhaps most concerning is the rehabilitation crisis highlighted in the report. While cardiac rehabilitation proves vital for recovery, access remains woefully inadequate across Europe. The guidelines note that current capacity cannot accommodate both traditional cardiac patients and the growing population with cardiac long COVID.

“At present, the capacity of rehabilitation services across much of Europe is insufficient to accommodate both conventional cardiac patients and those with cardiac long Covid.”

This shortage particularly affects rural populations and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, creating a two-tier system where geography determines recovery prospects. The report calls for targeted investment and resource allocation to expand service capacity.

The rehabilitation approach for COVID survivors differs significantly from traditional programs. Patients often present with severe exercise intolerance, requiring extremely low-intensity starting points – sometimes as basic as five minutes at 25 watts – with gradual increases over 6-12 weeks. The process demands careful monitoring, as pushing too hard too fast can trigger post-exercise fatigue and program abandonment.

Technology offers some hope for bridging access gaps. Smart devices can track daily activity and recovery trends, while virtual consultations supplement face-to-face sessions. However, the guidelines emphasize that remote care alone proves insufficient – patients show better adherence when virtual sessions complement rather than replace in-person treatment.

The economic implications extend beyond immediate healthcare costs. Cardiac long COVID significantly impacts quality of life and return-to-work capacity, creating ripple effects throughout society. Yet the cost-effectiveness of specialized rehabilitation programs remains unclear, hampering efforts to secure adequate funding.

Vaccination emerges as the most powerful preventive tool, reducing long COVID risk by over 40% in fully vaccinated individuals. The protective effect applies even to cardiac complications, though breakthrough infections can still cause heart problems. The guidelines strongly recommend continued vaccination programs, particularly for high-risk populations.

The report’s authors acknowledge significant knowledge gaps remain. Long-term cardiovascular effects, impacts of reinfections, and optimal rehabilitation strategies all require further research. International collaboration will prove crucial in developing more targeted interventions and reducing the global cardiovascular burden of COVID-19.

For millions already affected, the message is clear: cardiac long COVID represents a legitimate medical condition requiring specialized care, not a psychological phenomenon to be dismissed. As healthcare systems grapple with this new reality, the hidden heart damage from COVID-19 demands the same urgent attention once reserved for acute infections.

European Journal of Preventive Cardiology: 10.1093/eurjpc/zwaf540